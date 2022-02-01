Alan Carr’s estranged husband breaks silence on ‘challenging time’ after prison release

Paul Drayton, the former husband of Alan Carr, has spoken out for the first time after walking free from prison.

The 50-year-old managed to avoid spending longer than two nights in jail following a drink-driving incident.

After being initially sentenced to 14 weeks in jail, Paul was released after winning his appeal.

Paul Drayton – pictured with former husband Alan Carr – has broken his silence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Carr’s husband Paul Drayton speaks out

Taking to social media yesterday (January 31), Paul broke his silence over the ordeal.

On Instagram, he shared: “Thank you for all the love, and kindness you have shown me over the last few weeks.

“As you can imagine, this has been an exceptionally challenging time, but I am so grateful for the support and care I’ve received.

“I take full accountability for my actions, but I am so thankful for the opportunity to truly get better and to start my new chapter with strength and determination.”

Paul continued: “I am now going back to my rehabilitation centre to keep my journey and progress moving forward and will be stepping away from social media during this time.

“Thank you all again. The next chapter is going to be the brightest. Keep smiling lovelies.”

Alan tied the knot to husband Paul in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes days after Paul was released from prison.

During his appeal, Judge Shani Barnes told him: “You have led an exemplary life and we take that in your favour. It is the first time in your 50 years you have come before the courts.

“Good luck sir do not come back. Take the opportunity and put this behind you.”

Paul’s lawyer had previously told the court that his client was “absolutely petrified” of prison.

The lawyer also said: “The two nights in custody have been extremely difficult for someone who has poor mental health.”

Paul, who cares for rescue horses, was reportedly four times over the limit when he drunkenly crashed into a police car in October.

The couple announced their divorce last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan and Paul announce their split

It has certainly been a rocky few months for Paul and former husband Alan.

The couple announced their split in a statement last month.

It read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Paul’s alcoholism is said to have been a contributing factor in their marriage breakdown.

