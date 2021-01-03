Adam Woodyatt and wife Beverley Sharp’s divorce proceedings have reportedly ‘turned toxic.’

The veteran EastEnders actor, 52, and his wife of over 20 years, former dancer Beverley, secretly split in 2019.

But news of their separation didn’t reach the papers until August of last year.

Adam and Beverley share two children together – daughter Jessica, 28, and son Samuel, 24.

Adam Woodyatt and wife Beverley secretly split in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews)

Source claims wife Bev isn’t getting a ‘fair deal’ from Adam Woodyatt

Adam is now set to take an extended break away from his BBC soap role as Ian Beale.

And a new report claims the former couple have hit stalemate in their divorce proceedings.

It alleges Bev feels that Ian isn’t offering her a ‘fair deal’ in his half of the divorce offerings.

A source told The Sun: “The feeling is he’s not offering Bev a fair deal.”

They added that if Adam is being ‘unfair’, he’d be following in the steps of his character Ian Beale’s legendary cheapskate reputation.

Adam and Beverley have been married for 22 years (Credit: SplashNews)

What else did the source say?

The source added: “People have been speculating that it could be so he can get away with paying less in the divorce.

“It would be a tactic straight out of Ian Beale’s playbook.”

When their split was initially announced last summer, a source close to Adam insisted there were no hard feelings involved. And that there was also no third party.

The source told The Sun at the time: “They still get on well, and are keen to make sure they stay that way for the sake of their children – even though they are now grown up.”

Adam Woodyatt as his EastEnders character Ian Beale (Credit: BBC)

Months away from Albert Square for Adam

Adam is about to take a 10-month break from his EastEnders gig – as his character Ian recovers from being poisoned.

The actor first joined the soap in 1985 on its very first episode. He is now the longest serving actor on the programme.

He reportedly boasts one of the biggest salaries on EastEnders – around the £249,000 mark.

His character may look unassuming, but he’s been embroiled in all kinds of Albert Square scandal, including his latest poisoning storyline.

And Ian has even been married an incredible six times.

However, Adam’s sabbatical away from EastEnders may prove to be less than relaxing.



He is starring in a nationwide tour of the a play adaption of Peter James’ bestselling book Looking Good Dead.

But due to COVID restrictions, they have already cut back performances from 23 to just six.

Despite this, he will be busy as he still has his Neat Gin line, which sells online and at various venues across the country.

ED! contacted Adam Woodyatt’s reps for comment.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.