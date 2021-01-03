Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
TV

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway: Viewers divided over ‘mystery’ episode

It wasn't quite what ITV viewers expected

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Ant and Dec returned with Saturday Night Takeaway last night (Saturday, January 2) and divided viewers with the ‘mystery’ episode.

The Geordie duo, both 45, shocked viewers with a new instalment of the hit show.

But it wasn’t quite what fans had expected.

And it wasn’t long before it divided opinion on Twitter

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Viewers were divided at the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway?

In a huge change to what viewers recognise as Saturday Night Takeaway, the ‘mystery’ episode was more like a scripted comedy.

Ant and Dec were asked to unmask a criminal mastermind who had been kidnapping members of the aristocracy.

Read more: Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett delight fans with ‘traditional’ proposal

Along the way, they were joined by a raft of celebrities.

The likes of Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox, Michael Sheen, Katie Price, David Walliams and Noel Edmonds all made appearances.

How did viewers react to the show?

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

One said: “I’ve seen enough… Ant and Dec’s Saturday ‘Knight’ Takeaway is like something you’d see on a kids’ TV channel at 5am to fill the void before the real TV starts. ITV are getting desperate.”

This might be the worst thing I’ve ever watched.

Another disgruntled viewer wrote: “This might be the worst thing I’ve ever watched.”

chase Bradley walsh
A number of viewers hated Ant and Dec’s special episode (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Finally, a third commented: “Ouch! Never thought I would turn off Ant and Dec but needs must!”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Some ITV viewers like it

However, it wasn’t all bad.

Some viewers enjoyed the change and the comedy aspect of the show.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 fans call for TWO series of ITV reality show every year

One viewer wrote: “Omg. I’m laughing soo much at it. Love it xx”

Another said, “Ant and Dec dressed as knights” followed by two cry-laugh emojis.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

The Beast The Chase and Paul Sinha
The Beast supports The Chase co-star Paul Sinha as he warns trolls ahead of Beat The Chasers
The Casualty COVID episode left viewers heartbroken
Casualty COVID episode leaves viewers in tears as Noel dies
Saira Khan loose women
Saira Khan quits Loose Women: Who is replacing her as she leaves after five years?
Prince Philip and the queen young
Young Prince Philip had secret heartache on wedding day over absent sisters, new documentary reveals
Mick EastEnders Katy
EastEnders fans break down as Mick Carter confronts abuser Katy Lewis
The Masked Singer season 2
The Masked Singer UK: Theories on Viking, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Blob and Harlequin