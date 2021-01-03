Ant and Dec returned with Saturday Night Takeaway last night (Saturday, January 2) and divided viewers with the ‘mystery’ episode.

The Geordie duo, both 45, shocked viewers with a new instalment of the hit show.

But it wasn’t quite what fans had expected.

And it wasn’t long before it divided opinion on Twitter

Viewers were divided at the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway?

In a huge change to what viewers recognise as Saturday Night Takeaway, the ‘mystery’ episode was more like a scripted comedy.

Ant and Dec were asked to unmask a criminal mastermind who had been kidnapping members of the aristocracy.

Read more: Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett delight fans with ‘traditional’ proposal

Along the way, they were joined by a raft of celebrities.

The likes of Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox, Michael Sheen, Katie Price, David Walliams and Noel Edmonds all made appearances.

What a steaming pile of 💩 #SaturdayNightTakeaway is this really classed as entertainment now? Think I’d rather watch ice form on my grass. — John Williams (@JWilliamsKunt) January 2, 2021

This might be the worst thing I’ve ever watched. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Ryan (@Ryan_Connor94) January 2, 2021

What a load of tripe … Ant and Dec Saturday “Knight” takeaway. — Carole Todd (@CaroleT10096576) January 2, 2021

I’ve seen enough… Ant and Dec’s Saturday “Knight” Takeaway is like something you’d see on a kids TV channel at 5am to fill the void before the real TV starts. ITV are getting desperate.#SaturdayNightTakeaway #antanddec — The Real Deal (@theRealDeal506) January 2, 2021

Ouch!! Never ever thought I would turn off Ant and Dec but needs must!!!#saturdayknighttakeaway — Dizzybee (@dizzybee50) January 2, 2021

How did viewers react to the show?

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

One said: “I’ve seen enough… Ant and Dec’s Saturday ‘Knight’ Takeaway is like something you’d see on a kids’ TV channel at 5am to fill the void before the real TV starts. ITV are getting desperate.”

This might be the worst thing I’ve ever watched.

Another disgruntled viewer wrote: “This might be the worst thing I’ve ever watched.”

A number of viewers hated Ant and Dec’s special episode (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Finally, a third commented: “Ouch! Never thought I would turn off Ant and Dec but needs must!”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Ant and Dec dressed as knights 😂😂 #Saturdayknighttakeaway — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) January 2, 2021

Some ITV viewers like it

However, it wasn’t all bad.

Some viewers enjoyed the change and the comedy aspect of the show.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 fans call for TWO series of ITV reality show every year

One viewer wrote: “Omg. I’m laughing soo much at it. Love it xx”

Another said, “Ant and Dec dressed as knights” followed by two cry-laugh emojis.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.