Saira Khan has quit Loose Women, but who will be replacing her on the ITV chat show?

The presenter, 50, announced on Saturday (January 2) evening she was stepping back from her role on the Loose Women panel after five years with popular the daytime TV programme.

Saira Khan has quit Loose Women (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Who is replacing Saira Khan on Loose Women?

It’s still early days and ITV is yet to formally announce a replacement for Saira, but some of the likely candidates include Michelle Ackerley, Charlene White or even Giovanna Fletcher.

The show is known for having a rolling cast of presenters, including Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha, Ruth Langsford, Brenda Edwards and others.

It could be that rather than replacing Saira, ITV will give the existing panellists more air time.

The presenter announced the news in her column (Credit: ITV)

Saira’s decision follows Andrea McLean quitting the show, last month, after 13 years.

And while ITV hasn’t announced a replacement for Andrea either, some telly fans have speculated over what could happen to plug the gap.

It was a difficult decision, but… it’s time to bow out.

Writing on TV Forum, one said they thought ITV might bring in TV’s Michelle Ackerley, who was on the programme in August.

Others have speculated that Ruth Langsford might get more days on the show, following ITV’s decision to replace her and Eamonn Holmes in their This Morning Friday slot.

Could Michelle Ackerley replace Saira? (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Similarly, Charlene White – an ITV News anchor – could take on Saira’s role after coming on as a guest presenter in 2020.

And Givoanna Fletcher is a telly favourite. She won I’m A Celebrity 2020. What’s more, Giovanna has interviewing skills as she presents her popular podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Saira Khan has been on the ITV daytime show for five years (Credit: ITV)

Why did Saira Khan quit Loose Women?

Saira said the coronavirus pandemic made her “assess her priorities” in life.

Writing in her Mirror column, she revealed: “I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women.

“After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”

She went on to say it was “difficult” to make the decision, but she now wants to focus on her skincare brand.

And she felt it was “time to bow out”, as she felt she had “nothing left to share”.

