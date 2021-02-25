Lisa Snowdon baffled This Morning viewers with her outfit earlier today (February 25).

The 49-year-old former fashion model appeared on the ITV programme to discuss this year’s World Book Day.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the star found the best outfits from the supermarket and online.

Lisa Snowdon baffled This Morning viewers with her outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon outfit on This Morning: What did the fashion expert wear today?

However, some viewers were concerned Lisa had “dressed up” for the segment.

The presenter sported a rather unusual blouse and knitted vest combination.

Lisa’s mint green vest is from Glass Works London, which she paired with a white Ghospell shirt.

The shirt features an oversized lace collar and horn effect buttons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

Meanwhile, Lisa completed the quirky look with jeans and white boots from Carvela.

Gushing over the look on Instagram, the star said: “Feeling like Tom Thumb on today set! In honour of World Book Day which is only a week away….

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance: Phillip Schofield suggests star needed show to ‘help’ finances

“Got some great costumes to inspire you to break up that last week of homeschooling if yours aren’t already back by then!”

In addition, she added: “Big love to my @amberstyledit. Always a good day when I get to see you and play dress up.”

Lisa sported a mint green vest and shirt (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Lisa’s outfit?

While Lisa clearly loved the look, viewers were unsure.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Lisa’s collar looks like it should be covered in cakes #doily #ThisMorning.”

Sack the stylist pet

A second wrote: “Lisa Snowdon – exceedingly beautiful. Sack the stylist pet. Eekkk! #ThisMorning.”

Lisa Snowdon – exceedingly beautiful. Sack the stylist pet. Eekkk! #ThisMorning — Louise Manson (@rfawag) February 25, 2021

What book is Lisa wearing – what not to wear ?she looks like she has fallen in Miss Marple's wash basket #thismorning — Lisa Dominic (@LisaDominic) February 25, 2021

Lisa's outfit – or is it a costume? #ThisMorning — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) February 25, 2021

So Lisa, what book are you representing with your oversized sleeveless jumper and lace doily collar? #ThisMorning — DrivingMissDaisy (@MsMeesyTheMinx) February 25, 2021

Furthermore, a fourth tweeted: “Lisa’s outfit – or is it a costume? #ThisMorning.”

Another stated: “What book is Lisa wearing – what not to wear? She looks like she has fallen in Miss Marple’s wash basket #ThisMorning.”

Read more: This Morning today: BGT star Jade Kilduff has viewers in tears as she reveals abuse aimed at brother Christian

Meanwhile, one viewer appeared to like the quirky outfit.

They asked: “Where did you get that jumper Lisa Snowden? #ThisMorning.”

The fashion expert appeared alongside Holly and Phillip (Credit: ITV)

She isn’t the only one to cause a stir on This Morning.

On Wednesday’s show, Holly left fans disappointed after sporting a £205 blouse.

After favouring dresses this week, the presenter opted for a simple blouse and trouser look.

But while most fans loved the look, the blouse’s expensive price tag left others completely gutted.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.