On This Morning today, BGT star Jade Kilduff spoke the about the horrific abuse aimed at her disabled brother online.

Jade, who was a runner-up in the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent with Sign Along With Us, appeared on the programme on Tuesday (February 23) with five-year-old Christian.

Christian has cerebral palsy and Jade detailed how vile trolls have targeted him on social media.

This Morning today, Jade, Diana and Christian chat (Credit: ITV)

What did Jade say today on This Morning?

She said on the ITV programme: “With getting more followers, you get so many more supporters but you get more trolls and their awful comments.”

Her mum Diana said: “Unfortunately for us, they’re all aimed at Christian, and he’s five years old – it’s so cowardly, it’s all aimed at the five year old who’s done nothing to deserve anything.”

Phil branded the trolls “vile, stupid keyboard warriors”, while Holly said she was sorry to hear what had happened

This Morning today, Jade, Diana and Christian chat (Credit: ITV)

They asked what sort of comments Jade and Diana had seen. Diana explained: “It’s been lots of disability slur words… things like he should have been aborted, why he shouldn’t be here…”

Christian later appeared with them, beaming via video link.

This Morning today, Jade, Diana and Christian chat (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers were heartbroken to hear that trolls had targeted Christian.

One said: “I don’t know about others, but watching Jade, Diana and beautiful little Christian on #ThisMorning brought a tear to my eye.”

I sometimes despair at the human race, how can anyone troll a beautiful disabled boy.

Another tweeted: “Little Christian on This Morning is the sweetest wee boy, how anyone could be cruel and say terrible things online about him.”

This Morning today, Jade, Diana and Christian chat (Credit: ITV)

A third put: “In tears watching Christian on #ThisMorning, how can anyone be so cruel and troll him? What a gorgeous little boy he is.”

A fourth said, with a crying emoji: “Honestly, I sometimes despair at the human race, how can anyone troll a beautiful disabled boy, it’s absolutely heartbreaking. Something must be done to shame these vile vile people.”

“How can people troll or send abuse to anyone that they don’t know?” demanded a fifth. “Especially a five-year-old boy? He has done nothing wrong… I hope little Christian is okay and doing well, what an inspiring story #ThisMorning.”

