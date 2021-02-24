Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance starts this week and the host appeared on This Morning to chat about his new quiz show.

During a conversation on the ITV daytime programme on Wednesday (February 24), Gordon discussed the devastation the hospitality industry has seen during lockdown.

However, a number of viewers took issue when presenter Philip Schofield suggested the TV chef – who is reportedly a multi-millionaire – needed the show to “help” his bank balance.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay was on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gordon started BBC show Bank Balance to ‘keep busy’

Gordon said on This Morning: “You say all the time, stay in your lanes, stick to what you know. I needed to do something to keep busy.

“This whole hospitality sector has been devastated by the closure of everybody’s restaurants. That was our lifeline, our life blood.”

Phil said later: “You were talking about the hospitality industry, and it’s great to have Studio Ramsay as a back-up plan, really, helps the bank balance.

“But as far as your restaurants are concerned, I saw the number that you’d had 22,000 bookings cancelled? These are the direst times for hospitality.”

Phil and Holly chatted with Gordon about his new show (Credit: ITV)

Gordon told him: “It’s awful, you enjoy eating out and you see the delight on those customers’ faces.

“I suppose these measures now, looking forward to May 17th, it’s going to be the safest exit… the last time down on our knees.

“Nobody asked for this. This hit everybody.”

Some viewers took issue with Phil saying Gordon needed his new show to ‘help his bank balance’ (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, the conversation annoyed a number of viewers, who took issue with the suggestion that Gordon needed a financial back-up during the lockdown.

However, some pointed out that the pressure was on him as an employer.

One said: “As if Gordon Ramsay needs a back-up plan. His bank balance is fine. It’s the little people in hospitality we need to be thinking of #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Hard to feel sorry for Gordon Ramsay with his millions to fall back on, whereas people running smaller hospitality businesses have lost absolutely everything! #thismorning.”

A third tweeted: “My heart bleeds for Gordon Ramsay sitting there with millions in his bank account, multiple housing properties and numerous restaurants #thismorning.”

A fourth put: “Yes, but Gordon already has millions and millions in the bank. Many people are much worse off.”

Someone else argued: “He’s the business, so has the pressure of all his very professional staff on his shoulders too.”

They added in a separate tweet: “So because of his success he hasn’t been hammered? He has all his staff to administrate too, in some ways that’s worse, as they come with families also.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

– Gordon Ramsay’s new quiz show, Bank Balance, starts on BBC One tonight (Wednesday, February 24) at 9pm

