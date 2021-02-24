Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a chic outfit on This Morning earlier today (February 24).

The 40-year-old presenter graced the ITV programme wearing a pretty blouse and trouser combination.

However, some fans were left disappointed by the blouse’s hefty £205 price tag.

Holly Willoughby left viewers gushing over her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby outfit: What was she wearing today?

After favouring dresses this week, Holly opted for a simple blouse and trouser look.

She revealed she was wearing a monochrome patterned shirt from The Fold London.

The £205 blouse features a love heart print, plus a Mandarin collar.

And if you’re on the search for something slightly cheaper, her trousers are currently priced at £29.99 on Zara.

Very chic!

Meanwhile, she finished off the look with a pair of black staple heels from Gianvito Rossi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Showing off the outfit on Instagram, the mum-of-three penned: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am.

“We are chatting to the brilliant @iceman_hof today #hwstyle. Top by @thefoldlondon trousers by @zara.”

But while most fans loved the look, the blouse’s expensive price tag left others completely gutted.

Love it but too expensive

In the comments, one said: “Love the blouse but £205.00 is out of my price range.”

Another added: “£205 blouse, nice if you’re a millionaire.”

A third stated: “Love it but too expensive.”

Sadly, Holly disappointed fans with her expensive blouse (Credit: ITV)

Nevertheless, you can grab a cheaper alternative here!

Studio has their own take on Holly’s pricey blouse for just £12.

The frill neck top is almost identical to the presenter’s, but features pretty polka dots.

What happened on This Morning?

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s instalment, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield spoke to TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Chatting to Gordon in his home, Holly touched upon his rivalry with pal Gino D’Acampo.

She asked: “You mentioned Gino earlier and when we see you on the road, there is an element of competition between you two.

There's always been rivalry between @GordonRamsay and @Ginofantastico, but when they head out on the road for their next adventure, sparks are really going to fly after this comment! 😂 pic.twitter.com/soMMPIpkR1 — This Morning (@thismorning) February 24, 2021

“He has his own gameshow, Family Fortunes, which does very well. I was wondering now you’re hosting your own show, does that add another layer of rivalry between you two?”

Gordon joked: “Let’s be honest, he’s got Vernon Kay’s TV show. Vernon did an amazing job, which you well know.

“Gino comes up to Vernon’s knees, so they literally had to spend thousands of pounds remodelling the set for ITV.”

The TV chef went on to poke fun at Gino’s height.

Furthermore, he plugged: “This Road Trip coming up in April on ITV is going to be a fantastic one.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

