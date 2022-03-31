This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s dress has viewers all asking same thing

This Morning viewers all spotted the same thing as Holly Willoughby wore a summery yellow dress today.

The presenter looked like a ray of sunshine on Thursday’s This Morning as she wore a patterned dress from LK Bennett.

The dress which Holly, 41, wore today featured a 1930’s naive floral print, half sleeves and a flowy skirt.

Holly Willoughby dress today

The dress is available on the LK Bennett website for £329, and comes in sizes 6 to 18.

The dress also features pearl buttons and tie detail to the collar.

On Thursday, Holly said on Instagram: “Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

This Morning viewers thought Holly’s dress had a rude pattern! (Credit: ITV)

However, as This Morning began today, some viewers spotted something about Holly’s dress and thought it had a rude pattern on it!

Some viewers mistakenly thought Holly’s dress had bottoms printed on it!

One person said on Twitter: “There’s some dodgy patterning on Holly’s dress not just ones that look like bums either.”

Another wrote: “Just turned on #ThisMorning to see Holly wearing a dress covered in bums?”

Many fans gushed over Holly’s summery look today (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “Has Holly’s dress got bottoms on it???”

Meanwhile, others were too busy gushing over the dress to notice.

One commented: “I love this colour, you’re glowing with this yellow dress on.”

Another said: “A ray of sunshine.”

One wrote: “Wow wow looking amazing Holly.”

Some viewers thought Holly had bottoms printed on her dress! (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly wear on This Morning this week?

Earlier this week, Holly took on a clothing trend which is often deemed ‘risky’.

She wore double denim as she sported a skirt and top.

Holly looked as stunning as usual in a denim shirt, which featured ruffling detail, and a matching denim midi skirt.

The star wrote on Instagram: “Morning Monday… double denim kinda day.”

The look divided her followers, with some not keen and others loving it.

One commented: “No Holly that dress doesn’t do nothing for you.”

Another wrote: “Usually on point but too much denim and too high neck.”

However, one insisted: “You look incredible today Holly so beautiful.”

Another gushed: “Oh I absolutely love this outfit you look beautiful.”

