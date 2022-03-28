Holly Willoughby divides This Morning fans as she sports ‘risky trend’ for today’s outfit

Holly Willoughby split fans as she revealed her dress for This Morning today (Monday March 28) on Instagram.

Presenter Holly had followers in raptures for the stunning golden gown she wore for Sunday night’s Dancing On Ice final.

But the ITV star’s outfit for her weekday job was met with a mixed reaction ahead of this morning’s episode.

Holly Willoughby usually wins over fans with her fashion, but not everyone was sure about her skirt and top for today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and her This Morning outfit for today

Telly fave Holly shared a full-length shot showing her in Monday’s fashion choices – and some Insta followers who thought she was wearing a dress were actually taken by surprise.

Read more: Dancing On Ice final: Holly Willoughby accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s style

That’s because Holly’s outfit turned out to be made up of two pieces, rather than one dress.

She captioned the snap: “Morning Monday… double denim kinda day.”

Holly also informed fans the shirt and a skirt was from French Connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

How fans reacted

The comments section was deluged with praise for Holly’s appearance, as usual.

But not everyone was convinced by the look, with one Insta user declaring it “boring”.

“No Holly that dress doesn’t do nothing for you,” one commenter insisted.

That dress doesn’t do nothing for you.

Another wrote: “Usually on point but too much denim and too high neck.”

“Way, way too conservative,” offered one unhappy fan.

And another, who included a facepalming emoji with their reply, put it simply: “Nope.”

Meanwhile, someone else complained the dress was “boring”. Unable to resist, another person corrected them: “It’s a skirt and blouse.”

Would you wear this double denim combo? (Credit: ITV)

‘A cure for the Monday blues’

Despite negative reviews from some commenters, other fans were delighted by Holly’s look.

“Oh I absolutely love this outfit you look beautiful,” cooed one follower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Another wrote: “So beautiful. A cure for the Monday blues.”

“Double denim works for me,” another person complimented Holly.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans reckon she and her mum could be twins in sweet Mother’s Day tribute

However, despite their enthusiasm, many supporters also thought Holly was wearing a single dress.

Several people said: “Love the dress.”

And someone else corrected themself: “I honestly thought this was a dress, didn’t realise it was a skirt and top. I love it!”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.