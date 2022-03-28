Dancing On Ice final: Holly Willoughby accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s style

The Dancing On Ice final took place last night (March 27) and all eyes were on host Holly Willoughby in her gorgeous gold glittery gown.

Holly proved she was bonafide TV royalty last night, on the night of the Academy Awards over in Hollywood.

However, some did accuse Holly of ripping off the style of actual royalty…

Holly wore a long gold sequinned dress with cape-like sleeves for the Dancing On Ice final (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear for the Dancing On Ice final?

Holly wore a long gold embellished gown with a cape-like detail by Sophie Couture.

She accessorised the dress with jewellery by H Stern and thanked her glam squad for their “incredible work this series”.

Posting on Instagram, Holly said: “Tonight’s the night… it’s the @dancingonice grand finale! See you on @itv at 7pm… let’s do this @schofe.”

Tonight’s the night… it’s the Dancing On Ice grand finale!

Holly’s This Morning pal Josie Gibson was among those commenting.

She said: “Wow wow wow stunning.”

Chef Clodagh McKenna also said: “Gorgeous.”

Vanessa Feltz loved the look, too.

She said: “Oh my goodness! Ravishing!!”

Holly ‘steals’ Kate’s style for Dancing On Ice final

However, others accused Holly of stealing the style of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Of course, Kate wore a gold embellished dress by Jenny Packham for the premiere of the latest Bond film No Time To Die.

It featured the same plunging neckline, similar sequin detailing, structured shoulders and, of course, cape-like sleeves.

So how did fans react? Well, they turned it into a bit of a who wore it best style war!

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in her Jenny Packham dress (Credit: Splash News)

Who won the style war?

Kate, it appears.

“Looks like there’s a bit of copying Catherine’s dress (Duchess of Cambridge),” said one.

“I said that,” said another. “I think Catherine has outshone Holly on this occasion,” they added.

“Oh yes, me too. Catherine looked sensational in hers,” said a third.

Another commented: “Kate maybe gave her a loan of it for the night!”

“Almost identical to Catherine and I preferred on Catherine to be honest,” another declared.

“As much as I like Holly, Catherine wins hands down!” another said of the style war.

