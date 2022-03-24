Holly Willoughby wears summer dress on This Morning today
Lifestyle

This Morning: Holly Willoughby distracts viewers with ‘perfect’ appearance today

Holly Willoughby glows in her new summer dress

By Aaliyah Ashfield

This Morning host Holly Willoughby raised pulses with her appearance today as she wore a ‘perfect’ floral shirt dress.

With the sun out and shining again, Holly’s outfit is looking as gorgeous as ever.

And fans can’t get enough of her summery look!

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV presenter Holly Willoughby stuns fans on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today

Holly turned heads on This Morning today as she dressed for the summer weather in a stunning dress.

We’re so happy to see Holly on This Morning again after her Covid recovery.

As the star returned to host the show, fans couldn’t help but get distracted over her ‘perfect’ look.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby returns as viewers have VERY mixed reaction

Taking to Instagram, the star shared her usual outfit of the day post.

She captioned it: “Morning Thursday… taking our conversation about the menopause and peri-menopause further today with @menopause_doctor and also catching up with our @dancingonice finalists and @mattgoss…

“See you on @thismorning at at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @joebrowns.”

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning?

Holly wore daisy shirt dress on This Morning for only £60.

The blue mid-length dress from Joe Browns has a daisy print with a three-quarter cuffed sleeve.

It’s also fashioned with a fabric belt, button detailing and a shirt style collar.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s dress has viewers all saying the same thing

She then styled the look with a pair of nude heels from Gianvito Rossi, priced at £535.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly looks flawless in a blue floral dress (Credit: ITV)

What do fans think of Holly’s outfit?

Fans are obsessed with Holly’s heart-stopping outfit on the ITV daytime show.

Many rushed to the host’s comment section on Instagram to share their love for the dress.

One viewer wrote: “Perfect dress for the summer.”

Another said: “Love this dress, looking stunning.”

“Love the dress Holly,” a third added.

Another gushed: “You always look so beautiful Holly, you make any outfit look a million dollars.”

What do you think of Holly Willoughby’s outfit? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Giovanni Pernice with Rose smiling
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight fans as they share ‘very special’ news
William and Kate in Jamaica: Footage of royals meeting locals in Jamaica 'doesn’t look great', admits Lorraine
Kate and William in Jamaica: Tour footage ‘doesn’t look great’, admits Lorraine
Arthur Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Has Arthur Thomas been recast? Does Alfie Clarke still play Arthur?
Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
The Queen in black with Prince Philip
The Queen ‘hopes to attend’ Prince Philip’s memorial as Palace issues update
MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to 'switch off' over new format and inclusion of Gordon Ramsay
MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to ‘switch off’ as series returns