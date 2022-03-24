This Morning: Holly Willoughby distracts viewers with ‘perfect’ appearance today

This Morning host Holly Willoughby raised pulses with her appearance today as she wore a ‘perfect’ floral shirt dress.

With the sun out and shining again, Holly’s outfit is looking as gorgeous as ever.

And fans can’t get enough of her summery look!

TV presenter Holly Willoughby stuns fans on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today

Holly turned heads on This Morning today as she dressed for the summer weather in a stunning dress.

We’re so happy to see Holly on This Morning again after her Covid recovery.

As the star returned to host the show, fans couldn’t help but get distracted over her ‘perfect’ look.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared her usual outfit of the day post.

She captioned it: “Morning Thursday… taking our conversation about the menopause and peri-menopause further today with @menopause_doctor and also catching up with our @dancingonice finalists and @mattgoss…

“See you on @thismorning at at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @joebrowns.”

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning?

Holly wore daisy shirt dress on This Morning for only £60.

The blue mid-length dress from Joe Browns has a daisy print with a three-quarter cuffed sleeve.

It’s also fashioned with a fabric belt, button detailing and a shirt style collar.

She then styled the look with a pair of nude heels from Gianvito Rossi, priced at £535.

Holly looks flawless in a blue floral dress (Credit: ITV)

What do fans think of Holly’s outfit?

Fans are obsessed with Holly’s heart-stopping outfit on the ITV daytime show.

Many rushed to the host’s comment section on Instagram to share their love for the dress.

One viewer wrote: “Perfect dress for the summer.”

Another said: “Love this dress, looking stunning.”

“Love the dress Holly,” a third added.

Another gushed: “You always look so beautiful Holly, you make any outfit look a million dollars.”

