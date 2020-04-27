Shoppers say Aldi's bargain new Biscuit Spread tastes 'exactly' like Biscoff

Listen up Biscoff fans, we have some news you won't want to miss.

Bargain supermarket Aldi has launched a new Biscuit Spread and early testers say it tastes just like the super-popular Lotus spreads.

However, because it's Aldi, it naturally costs a fraction of the price.

The newly launched Grandessa jars of Biscuit Spread come in crunchy and smooth, just like Lotus Biscoff.

However, while the brand name is on sale for £2.30 and £2.28 at Sainsbury's and Tesco respectively, you'll pay a lot less for the Aldi jars.

They're on sale for just £1.69 each.

And shoppers say they can't taste the difference between Biscoff and the Aldi imitation.

Foodie blooger NewFoodsUK told ED: "It tastes just like original Biscoff."

And you don't just need to take their word for it, as many commented on the post saying the exact same thing.

"Tried it! Exactly the same taste as Biscoff! Really good!" one said.

"Lotus must be quaking in their boots," said another fan of the spread.

"It's decent," another confirmed.

Just like the Biscoff spread, the Aldi version comes in smooth and crunchy (Credit: Sainsbury's)

Others said they couldn't wait to try it and would be adding the spread to their list next time they were in Aldi shopping for their essentials.

"I'm queuing outside my local store now!" one on-the-go Biscoff fan commented.

"I bought it!" they revealed half an hour later.

"Will deffo have to try," said another.

"Much more reasonable"

Others were impressed by the price of the Aldi jar.

One said: "I need to try this to compare. It's much more reasonable in price."

Fans of the Aldi spread have said it's just like the Lotus one (Credit: Tesco)

"Now that's a deal," another commented.

"OMG getting this immediately," another said.

New Lotus Biscoff launch

The new Aldi launch comes after Biscoff makers Lotus launched its new Biscoff Sandwich Cookies in the UK.

They were met with rave reviews when they hit Tesco stores earlier this month.

They're filled with a delicious Biscoff cream and, in good news for fans of the delicious snacks, two new flavours are on the way.

Lotus has promised the Biscoff Sandwich Cookies will soon be available with vanilla and chocolate centres.

We can't wait to tuck in!

