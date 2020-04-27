This Morning viewers ask why Holly Willoughby has gone to work dressed 'as a meringue'

TV's Holly Willoughby rarely puts a foot wrong in the style stakes. However, This Morning viewers really aren't keen on today's look.

As she appeared on screen at 10am, Twitter was flooded with comments about her Ghost dress.

The £169 white Lucinda dress features a yellow daisy print and "statement puff sleeves".

The Ghost website states the sleeves "really bring this classic wrap style to life", but Holly's critics aren't so sure.

"Holly come as a meringue today I see #ThisMorning," said one viewer.

Others asked if she was auditioning for a part in '80s soap Dallas, where shoulder pads were king.

"Is Holly after a part in Dallas?" one asked.

Holly come as a meringue today I see #ThisMorning — Lady Lindy loo (@TheRealLinda) April 27, 2020

"Holly looking very Dynasty today, Joan Collins should be proud of those shoulders," said another.

"No, she's Sandra D – she's been watching Grease," another quipped.

Not her "best look"

Others said it wasn't the star's "best look".

"Cor blimey, Holly looks like she is wearing a bed quilt concoction. What’s with the puffball arms?" another asked.

"Holly's dress is a bit wild," said another.

Another likened Holly's look to Skips – an immortal yeti from The Regular Show.

#ThisMorning #hollywills I love you Holly, you always look flawless, fresh and pretty. But todays dress reminds me of Skips from the regular show. Sorry doll 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ZDTZeQ0rWe — Jane Mayers (@JaneMayers11) April 27, 2020

Others asked if Holly had bridesmaid duties to carry out after the show goes off air at 12.30pm.

"Is Holly dashing off to be a Zoom bridesmaid after the show then? That dress is really pouffy and voluminous!" they said.

Selfie admirers

Over on Instagram, others liked the look, although the puff sleeves couldn't really been seen given the angle of Holly's selfie.

"Fresh as a daisy," said one.

"Just lovely yet again Holly," another commented.

"Oooo gorgeous dress," a third said.

"Very summery! Lovely!" another added.

"That dress is stunning," said another.

Holly's dress featured puffy sleeves and wasn't a hit with some viewers (Credit: ITV)

"Love this dress. It’s so fresh and looks lovely on you," another told the star.

Over the weekend, Holly shared a couple of fresh-faced selfies of herself enjoying her time at home.

In the first, she posted a photo with two boxes of co-host Phillip Schofield's wine.

In the second, Holly was seen in the garden planting potatoes.

"Lovely with no make-up," commented one of the star's followers.

