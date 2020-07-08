President launches hot cheese nuggets that are oozing with warm brie

Hot off the press and (we predict) coming to a dinner table near you soon is a rather special box of hot cheese nuggets.

Yes, this week sees another warm cheese launch that you can snap up in supermarket.

Last week ED! told you about Seriously's warm cheddar nuggets launching in Waitrose.

Now we can confirm that another box of hot cheese nuggets – President's Crispy Bakes with Brie – are about to join them on the shelves.

The cook-at-home cheese nuggets are actually made by Seriously's sister company, famous for its French cheese and butter.

Except this time we're going a little more upmarket and the nuggets are actually filled with brie.

Makers Lactalis UK & Ireland explained it has expanded its Président cheese range with the launch of the President A La Carte Crispy Bakes with Brie.

It's the brand’s first move into the hot cheese category and we can pretty much guarantee the cheese nuggets will sell like hot cakes!

Aimed at shoppers looking for different ways to enjoy brie and a quick, nutritious and easy dinner, the Crispy Bakes go on sale later this month.

The bites are pretty easy to prepare. They can be cooked for six minutes in the oven or eight in a frying pan.

President suggests serving them with a fresh salad. Well, something had to counteract all that fat in the cheese!

Where can I get them?

If you're drooling as much as we are, you'll be able to pick them in store at Waitrose and online at Ocado for £2.50 for a pack of six.

We are confident that this exciting new launch will be a hit with consumers looking to try a hot brie product in a convenient format.

Non-Waitrose shoppers will have to wait till October when they drop in Tesco and Morrisons.

Wrapped in a puffed rice coating, the bakes are suitable for vegetarians and ooze melting brie.

"I find this incredibly exciting," said one cheese fan on Twitter.

They used the hashtags "#hotcheese #cheesebeard #burntchin."

The brand's Héloïse Le Norcy-Trott told The Grocer she's "confident" the nuggets will be "a hit".

