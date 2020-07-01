The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st July 2020
Lifestyle

Melted cheese fans declare new Seriously Cheese Nuggets a 'must try'

The humble chicken nugget has been replaced in our affections!

By Nancy Brown
Tags: Food, Shopping

Scottish cheese brand Seriously is launching a box of cook-at-home cheese nuggets and to say fromage fans are excited is an understatement.

"This is my kind of nugget!" exclaimed one cheese lover.

And, looking at the box, we have to agree!

All hail Seriously's Cheese Nuggets (Credit: Seriously)

Yes, the humble chicken nugget needs to step aside as there's a new kid in town and he's full of gooey, oozing, cheesy goodness.

Famed for its super-strong cheddar blocks, Seriously has now turned its hand to cooked cheese, encasing its signature mature cheddar inside breadcrumbs for your delectation.

Early testers have confirmed the melted cheese bites are a bit like baked camembert but with the "typically British flavour of cheddar".

Oh my, these are a must try.

The nuggets make the perfect quick dinner – or snack – as they only take six minutes to cook in the oven.

They come in packs of six are high in protein and suitable for vegetarians, so they're great if you're looking for a meat alternative.

Is there anything better than oozing melted cheese nuggets? (Credit: Unsplash)

"With its Scottish heritage and a proven track record for bringing successful new products to market, we believe that Seriously Nuggets will be a big hit with both consumers and retailers," said a Seriously rep.

Cheese nugget fans rejoice

Indeed, it appears Brits can't wait to dive in.

“Wow, they look really nice,” said one soon-to-be cheese nugget fan.

"OMG they look insane!" exclaimed another.

"I need these in my life," said a third.

"Oh wow. Bring them on!" another added.

"Oh my, these are a must try," another added.

"Cheese nuggets – yessss!" cheered another.

Another melted cheese fan quipped they would take "10 boxes please".

Where to buy them

If you feel the same, Seriously Nuggets will be available in Waitrose and Ocado from Tuesday (July 7).

They'll have an RRP of £2.50 per 150g pack, and you get six in the pack.

"Next time you shop in your posh Waitrose grab me some," said one Facebook user, tagging their pal.

They'll launch in other supermarkets later in the year.

