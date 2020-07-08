The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 8th July 2020
Rishi Sunak slammed as he announces 'eat out to help out' half-price meal scheme

The government scheme will run throughout August

By Nancy Brown
Updated:
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new "eat out to help out" scheme in his mini budget today (July 8).

The scheme will mean Brits can enjoy half-price meals in restaurants and it'll run throughout August.

Brits will be able to dine out between Monday and Wednesday and cut the price of their bill.

Each person will be able to enjoy a discount of up to £10, however, alcohol will not be included in the scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the news today (Credit: ITV)

The discount can be used unlimited times and includes kids' meals, too.

So, for example, a family of four could eat out and see their bill slashed from £80 to £40.

The chancellor is hoping to encourage Brits to spend the cash they would've used on holidays on eating out and boost the UK economy.

Read more: Aldi launches £7 bargain dupe of Moët's £60 Ice Imperial champagne

Businesses will need to register to join the scheme.

They'll be able to do so on Monday (July 13) through a simple website, Sunak said.

Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back. The funds will be paid into their bank account within five working days.

Brits will be able to enjoy half price meals with discount of up to a tenner offered (Credit: Unsplash)

Sunak revealed: "For the month of August, we will give everyone in the country an Eat Out to Help Out discount."

He added: "There are 1.8 million people who work in this industry. They need our support. With this measure we can all eat out to help out."

Not doing enough

However, some have accused the government of not doing enough.

Read more: This Morning's Holly Willoughby asks her followers for beauty advice

One accused the chancellor of giving "zero help" to those "falling through the cracks".

"Excellent for those that can AFFORD to eat out. There are many self employed who have had zero help from the government #fallingthroughthecracks," one tweeted.
Can barely scrape enough money to put food on my table, let alone eat out.

"Eat out to help out is a nice line but jars when many millions of families don't have enough money to eat properly at home and without help from emergency, charitable food provision #minibudget," tweeted another.

Others accused the scheme of not being generous enough.

"Haha, capped at £10 off per person," one laughed.

"If this includes McDonald's, it'll be carnage," another predicted.

"So restaurants put up their prices Monday to Wednesday – customers told they are getting 50% off – restaurant doubles takings?" mused another.

Others had a canny way of getting around the £10 cap.

"Am I missing something?"

"So you have a starter in one restaurant, a main in another and desert in a third!!!" one tweeted.

"It’s a shame this is happening during a pandemic when we’re supposed to be keeping our distance though," said another.

Another concurred.

"Am I missing something or is the ‘eat out to help out’ scheme just the government subsidising you to spread coronavirus?" they said.

Others compared it to having a Tastecard, where you enjoy 50% off meals in certain restaurants on set days.

"So the governments big unique plan was to give everyone a Tastecard trial for August. Enjoy your burger and chips with a side of corona! It also doesn't help those who can't/can barely afford to eat out in the first place. What a joke," they said.

