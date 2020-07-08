Aldi launches a bargain £7 dupe of Moët's £60 Ice Imperial Champagne

Bargain supermarket Aldi has come up trumps with yet another winning booze launch.

The store has announced it's going to stock a dupe of a super-popular, not to mention expensive, champagne.

And you can get your hands on it next week.

With summer on its way back just in time for the weekend, this is one you really won't want to miss.

A new Ice Cava is launching at Aldi next week (Credit: YouTube)

Yes, thanks to Aldi, you can sit back, relax and chill out – literally – with a cheaper version of Moët and Chandon's Ice Imperial Champagne.

It sells for as much as £60 online at John Lewis.

It's perfect for summer as it's designed to be served over ice.

However, the price tag is far from appealing, unless it's a very special occasion.

So Aldi has stepped in to help with the launch of its Juame Serra Ice Cava.

How much is the Aldi Ice Cava?

A 75cl bottle retails at just £6.99.

Yes, you did read that correctly.

The store is tipping iced bubbles to be the drink of the summer after winemakers across Europe helped to fuel the trend.

And, Aldi says, its shoppers can "sip back and relax with a more affordable glass (or two)" of the supermarket’s "brand-new luxury drink".

It's a bargain take on the Moët version (Credit: Amazon)

Best enjoyed in a large glass with a generous helping of ice, Aldi’s Jaume Serra is packed with the sumptuous flavours of stone-fruits, fresh flowers and the powerful aroma of tropical fruits.

And, if you're worried the ice might flatten your fizz, fear not.

Aldi’s Ice Cava is expertly formulated to balance against the chill of ice.

It’s a semi-seco cava, which means it’s slightly sweeter and richer, with an intense fruity bouquet and fine bubbles.

Whether you choose to serve it in a traditional flute, wine or balloon glass, be generous with the ice cubes.

"So you can enjoy a refreshing twist to your summer sparkler without diluting the wine too much. Cheers to that!" said an Aldi rep.

How do I serve it?

The supermarket's mistress of wine Sam Caporn had a couple of serving suggestions, too.

"This fun and fresh fizz is a fantastic addition to any al fresco dining experience," she started.

"Whether you choose to serve it in a traditional flute, wine or balloon glass, be generous with the ice cubes – don’t forget to add a handful of fresh berries and some sprigs of mint to garnish too," she added.

The drink goes on sale next week (Credit: Aldi)

Sam concluded: "Or for those who want to make their glass even more Instagram-able, add fresh strawberry slices or raspberries to ice cube holders before freezing for a sleek aesthetic."

Aldi’s Jaume Serra Ice Cava is available in store and online from next Monday (July 13).

Bottoms up!

