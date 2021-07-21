Smirnoff has launched a new Raspberry Crush flavoured vodka and it’s perfect for the heatwave.

With most of Britain boiling, we’re all looking for ways to cool down.

And surely there’s nothing better that fits the bill than a fruity summer serve, especially when it’s on offer!

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush is currently on offer in a couple of supermarkets (Credit: Smirnoff)

So what does the new Smirnoff Raspberry Crush taste like?

Fruity!

It’s made with natural raspberry flavours – and no pips – expertly blended with Smirnoff No 1 Vodka.

Read more: Prosecco lovers are raving about the new Pimm’s Sundowner aperitif

Smirnoff tells us it’s the “perfect accompaniment to a summer evening of fun with friends”.

And that it’s best served with lemonade over ice – but if you really want to impress, add a few raspberries as a garnish to your drink!

What have early testers said?

Well don’t just take Smirnoff’s word for it – the vodka is on sale now, and it’s being lapped up by summer drinks fans.

“I‘m launching myself into one of these Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Vodkas with tonic and mint,” said one fan of the drink.

They then added: “And it’s on special from Morrisons. Ooh delicious!”

Read more: An Aperol Spritz cocktail kit exists and we MUST have it

After a pal asked how much, the woman responded: “Only £14, a bargain.”

However, Asda has gone one better than that, knocking a quid off according to one happy customer.

“Just so you know Asda have this in for £13 now as well!” they posted.

Another fan declared the drink was a “game changer”.

“Raspberry Crush Smirnoff…. absolute game changer,” they declared.

Meanwhile, another fan added: “Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Vodka and lemonade could be the way forward!”

It’s the perfect summer serve (Credit: Smirnoff)

So where can I buy it?

It’s on sale in grocery stores across the UK now.

It has an ABV of 37.5% and an RRP of £16.50.

However, as vodka fans have said, it’s currently on offer for less than that in Morrisons and Asda.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ve tried it.