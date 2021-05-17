Pimm’s Sundowner – a new summer aperitif – is launching just in time for the late May bank holiday weekend.

So, while the weather may be a bit of a washout, the sunshine is most certainly coming to a glass near you soon!

It looks gorgeous, and promises to taste the same.

In fact, we guarantee it’ll be all you want to drink when temperatures finally start to warm up!

Pimm’s has launched a new summer serve (Credit: Pimm’s)

So what do we know about the new Pimm’s Sundowner?

Well, quite a bit since you ask.

Juicy raspberry and tart redcurrant flavours have been expertly blended to create a deliciously fruity aperitif.

And it’s best served with fizz, so it’s time to get those champagne corks popping!

Simply fill a wine glass with ice and combine 50ml each of Pimm’s Sundowner and prosecco.

Top up with soda, then garnish with fresh raspberries.

“When the sun goes down, it’s time to spritz up!” a Pimm’s rep told us.

“Created especially for that sundowner moment with friends, this delicious new aperitif from PIMM’s is the ultimate way to bring a sense of occasion to your early evening catch ups this summer.”

It’s on sale in Sainsbury’s soon (Credit: Pimms)

Pimm’s Sundowner: ‘The perfect spritz to toast the sunset’

A rep said: “Pimm’s No 1 is already the signpost of the British summer, enjoyed with lemonade and fruit at picnics, BBQs and summer events galore.

“However, we know that consumers are also looking for exciting new drinks to enjoy in their early evening catch ups with friends. So, we’re thrilled to introduce Pimm’s Sundowner – the new way to spritz, made especially for when the sun goes down and the evening begins.

“With its fruity raspberry and redcurrant flavour, Pimm’s Sundowner is best served with prosecco and soda as a Sundowner spritz.

“The perfect spritz to toast to the sunset, whatever the weather,” she said of the fiery red drink.

It’s on sale exclusively in Sainsbury’s from May 24 for £15 for a 70cl bottle.

You’ll also be able to get it on Amazon and at the pub, too!

A fruity new Ciroc vodka is also launching (Credit: Ciroc)

What other new booze is launching for summer?

Ultra-premium vodka brand Ciroc also has a new summer offering, the limited-edition Summer Citrus.

Made from French grapes, it’s infused with natural citrus flavours to create a zesty taste.

Thriving with fruitiness, Summer Citrus has sun-kissed notes of bright blood orange, tangy freshly squeezed citrus and hints of lime zest, culminating in a silky-smooth finish.

And it’s been hailed as “summer in a bottle”, which us Brits might just need looking at the weather forecast!

“Ciroc’s Summer Citrus is like summer in a bottle,” the rep added.

They also revealed that it can be served on the rocks or as a part of a zesty cocktail.

Even the bottle screams summer (Credit: Ciroc)

How much does it cost and where can I get it?

It’s out now and costs £35.90 per 70cl bottle.

However, it does come with a word of warning…

Vodka fans may want to bulk buy it online at Amazon, as it’ll only be around for the summer of 2021!

