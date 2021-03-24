Baileys is launching a new liqueur that tastes just like a pina colada cocktail and it’ll be on sale in the UK next month.

With cocktails by the pool in a far-flung destination looking unlikely this summer, Baileys has come up trumps, bringing the taste of the tropics to your back garden.

The Baileys website states: “Baileys Colada is the best way to vacation this summer.”

We’re not drooling, you are!

Enjoy the new liqueur over ice (Credit: Baileys)

Pina colada Baileys to launch in the UK

The drink is already on sale in the States and going down a storm.

And no wonder, it sounds entirely delicious.

Read more: Baileys unveils Luxe Mini Eggs and they’re on sale now for Easter

The website states: “A blend of our irresistible Irish Cream with the flavours of creamy coconut and sweet, juicy pineapple to create a smooth and creamy drink that’s ready to serve straight from the fridge.”

Who doesn’t love a pina colada?! (Credit: Baileys)

It also had a couple of serving suggestions.

“This delicious treat is best enjoyed over ice or blended with ice for a refreshing summertime cocktail.”

A rep told ED!: “If you like piña coladas (and Baileys), you are in for an indulgent treat!

Read more: Kopparberg launches Passionfruit & Orange Cider and it’s summer in a bottle

“The new limited edition and taste of summer indulgence – Baileys Colada – touches down in the UK from next month.”

They added: “This delicious new drink from Baileys brings an indulgent twist on one of the nation’s favourite cocktails, it’s like summer in a bottle to enjoy at home, whatever the weather!”

It’ll be available to pre-order soon (Credit: Baileys)

When does it go on sale?

The drink launches in the UK in April.

A Baileys rep told us that it’ll go on pre-order later this month.

A tweet on the official Baileys Twitter account revealed Brits should keep their eyes on the booze brand’s social channels for more information.

This delicious new drink from Baileys brings an indulgent twist on one of the nation’s favourite cocktails, it’s like summer in a bottle to enjoy at home, whatever the weather!

What have Brits said about the launch?

One man tweeted the brand to ask where he could buy a bottle for his wife.

He said: “Help me @BaileysOfficial! My wife is giving me grief, when can we get Baileys Colada in the UK?”

They replied: “It’s not available just yet in the UK! But in the very near future it will be. Keep an eye on our page for updates.”

Will you be trying the new pina colada Baileys when it hits the UK? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.