Aldi is launching a new gin liqueur that tastes just like the much-loved Biscoff biscuits.

No we’re not pulling your leg.

This dreamy news is actually 100% true.

Read on to find out exactly what we know about surely the most delicious tipple ever known to man!

If you’re a fan of Biscoff, Aldi has a treat for you (Credit: Pixabay)

Aldi launches gin that tastes like Biscoff biscuits

If we were asked to pick between an ice cold gin or a packet of Biscoff biscuits, we have to admit, it’d be a pretty difficult decision.

However, thanks to the good people at Aldi, no such decision will ever be thrown our way again.

Read more: New Salted Caramel and Chocolate Brownie Biscoff ice cream tubs launch at B&M

Because the bargain store is launching a bargain bottle of booze that tastes just like the Lotus goodies.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to Aldi’s latest gin liqueur that forms part of its Infusionist range – the Salted Caramel Cupcake Gin Liqueur.

Aldi recommends it’s best served neat over ice, and we most certainly won’t be arguing with that advice!

However, while it may not say Biscoff on the label, it’s said to taste just like a “boozy Biscoff cupcake”.

We have died and gone to heaven.

Much like many Biscoff fans on social media.

The new bottle of Biscoff booze has certainly got Lotus fans in a spin (Credit: Aldi)

What have Biscoff fans said about the launch?

The verdict is pretty unanimous – they can’t wait to try it.

One said: “Never shop at Aldi, but now I will!”

Another declared: “I’ll be having it on my cornflakes.”

Read more: Iceland launches Biscoff Viennetta and it looks dreamy

A third said: “I need this. Sounds lush.”

Another added: “I don’t even like gin but this sounds amazing!”

Never shop at Aldi, but now I will!

“We’re getting a bottle of this once I’ve had the baby,” said another Biscoff fan.

When and where can I get it and what does it cost?

The bottle of booze goes on sale tomorrow (April 22) at your local Aldi stores.

We’ll also been keeping our eyes on the Aldi website to see if it launches on there.

You can expect to pay just £8.99 for this big bottle of deliciousness.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be sampling the new gin.