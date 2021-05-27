Fans of the Aperol Spritz cocktail have been delivered some good news ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

With Britain set to bask in warm sunshine – at last – this coming weekend, there’s no better time to picnic with your friends and family, and a cocktail or two.

And now the good people at Aperol have taken all the stress out of picnic planning.

It has launched a new Italian take on the humble picnic and a new hamper contains not only food but the brand spanking new Aperol Spritz Cocktail Kit, too!

Cocktails and picnics are go this bank holiday weekend (Credit: Supplied)

Bank holiday weekend picnics are on!

With temperatures hotting up, it’s finally time to head out and enjoy the great outdoors.

And you can forget dry sandwiches and soggy Scotch eggs.

We’ve waited this long for summer to finally arrive that we’re determined to go all out.

And, thanks to Aperol’s team up with picnic hamper company Pique, we can.

Round up the girls and enjoy a picnic and a cocktail or two (Credit: Pexels)

So what’s in the Aperol Spritz Cocktail hamper?

First things first, food!

The hampers feature Italian-inspired staples to share.

Dine on saffron arancini with a herb aioli dip and fresh salads of cured prosciutto ham, melon, rocket and burrata with baby plum tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and micro-basil.

Spicy sausage roll bites, olives and freshly baked ciabatta are also on the menu.

A veggie option is also available, swapping out the meaty dishes for delicious vegetarian ones.

We most definitely won’t be sharing the bitesized tomato and gorgonzola pizzas, though!

It’s all rounded off with a slice of lemon polenta cake.

The hand-crafted hampers also contain the brand-new portable Aperol Spritz Kit.

It features a 35cl bottle of both Aperol and Cinzano Prosecco, meaning an Aperol Spritz on the go has never been easier.

They’ve even thrown in two Aperol Spritz cups, soda water and the classic fresh orange slice to garnish.

The new Aperol Spritz Kit will be on sale on Amazon next month (Credit: Supplied)

So where can I get the Aperol hamper?

You can order the hamper online here from May 29.

It costs £65 for two people and is available for nationwide delivery until stocks last.

However, should you miss out, fear not.

The new Aperol Spritz Kit will be on sale – and on offer – on Amazon from next month.

It’ll cost £13 instead of the usual £16 and contain all you need for four or five cocktails.

“Summer is within touching distance,” Aperol’s Loris Contro declared.

Indeed it it, and we can’t wait!

