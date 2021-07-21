The UK weather is set to see another heatwave for two weeks in August after this weekend’s rain.

Temperatures have peaked at 32 degrees Celsius during the past few days across many parts of the country.

But, after a dip in the mercury and rain this weekend, the high temperatures will return at the start of August.

The summer weather could return for two weeks in August (Credit: Pexels)

What’s the latest on the UK weather?

According to its forecast between August 2 and August 16, the Met Office says: “Into early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions look likely to return for much of the UK.”

“By mid-August confidence becomes rather low, but with changeable conditions most likely.

“Above-average temperatures continue to be signalled for much of the period, perhaps becoming very warm or hot at times in the south.”

However, it added: “Drier conditions with sunny spells are likely to be interspersed with showers or longer periods of rain.

“As we head further towards mid-August, it is most likely to become more settled with drier and warmer conditions developing.”

Amber heat warnings have been issued (Credit: Met Office)

Heat warnings are still in place

This week’s heatwave has caused the Met Office to issue its first-ever amber heat warning.

The warning says: “The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat-related illnesses.”

The Met Office also says that coastal and lake destinations will become busier and an increase in water safety incidents will occur.

It also warns of disruption to road, rail and air travel.

Not enjoying the #heatwave ? Temperatures will be dropping off over the coming days pic.twitter.com/vkqMDVpyk1 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 21, 2021

What’s going to happen in the next few days?

The UK weather will be in the 30s today before temperatures drop off as the weekend approaches.

Once again, the Met Office reassured those who weren’t enjoying the hot temperatures that a respite was coming.

“Not enjoying the #heatwave? Temperatures will be dropping off over the coming days,” it said.

It then showed a map, with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s from Friday onwards through much of the country.