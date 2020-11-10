M&S has launched a Percy Pig Celebration Cake and Brits are thrilled.

The new piggy arrival comes hot on the heels of the Percymas Pies, Swiss Roll and Mini Bites.

Just in time for any November or December birthdays, it features layers of vanilla sponge sandwiched with jam and pink Percy-flavoured buttercream.

Naturally it’s covered with sprinkles and topped with Percy Pig sweets.

The new Percy Pig Celebration Cake costs £12 (Credit: M&S)

M&S launch new M&S Percy Pig Celebration Cake

However, Brits all seem to be asking the same question about the cake.

M&S shared news of the launch on Instagram.

It said: “If you thought we couldn’t top our Percy Pig Mini Bites announcement earlier in the week then think again, because we’re back, and this time we come with cake!

Read more: M&S launches new Percy Pig Swiss Roll and it sounds delicious

“It’s bursting with fruity jam and Percy Pig flavour buttercream, finished with sprinkles and topped with Percy Pigs.

“You could wait for your next birthday to pick one up, but honestly, why would you?” the post finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newfoodsuk (@newfoodsuk) on Nov 3, 2020 at 2:59am PST

What did Brits say about the cake?

The comments came thick and fast.

“Is this available in store?!” one Percy Pig fan asked.

When will it be in shops? We have a birthday tomorrow and want to get one!

“Is this available to order?” said another.

“When is this available from?” another asked the store.

Read more: M&S unveils new Santa’s Yumnuts and Brits think they’re hysterical

“How much is this and when is it available?” another commented.

“When will it be in shops? We have a birthday tomorrow and want to get one!” another exclaimed.

M&S was quick to reply to the comments and told would-be customers: “It’s in our stores RIGHT NOW!!!”

Step aside Colin…

Sadly for Colin the Caterpillar – a birthday staple until now – it appears Percy is set to be the new birthday cake of choice.

“I definitely need this as my birthday cake,” one Percy fan commented.

“I need this for my birthday next year,” said another.

“If you don’t have this for my birthday I’ll be very disappointed,” said another.

There’s a new cake in town for your next birthday (Credit: Pexels)

Where and when can I get the cake?

You can pick up the Percy Pig Celebration Cake in store now.

It costs £12, serves eight and is sadly not available to order online.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be getting one.