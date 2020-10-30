Percy Pig Mini Bites are launching at M&S and, in the words of Craig Revel Horwood, early testers say they are “A-MA-ZING”.

The “cute little puffed rice squares” are “full of marshmallows, fruit-flavoured jelly pieces and covered in creamy white chocolate“.

What’s more, the Percy Pig aroma hits you as soon as you open the tub.

Posting a picture of the Percy Pig Mini Bites to Instagram, Sweet Reviews UK shared details of the new launch.

There’s a new M&S Percy Pig treat in town (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

M&S to launch Percy Pig Mini Bites

The post read: “These NEW Percy Pig Mini Bites from @marksandspencerfoodpr are A-MA-ZING! ⠀

“As soon as you open the pot you are hit with the signature Percy Pig aroma! The flavour is even better. The puffed rice gives the perfect crunchy texture and, alongside the soft chewy marshmallows and fruit pieces, they make the best Mini Bites.”

The post added that the Mini Bites are “suitable for vegetarians” and predicted they will be a “huge hit”.

The puffed rice squares feature jelly pieces and creamy white chocolate (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

What do Percy fans say about the launch?

Percy Pig fans commented on the post in their droves.

“Can’t wait to try these!” said one.

“Damn, they look so good!” another commented.

“The Percy Pig list is never-ending,” another said. “They sound so good!”

“Percy Pig can do no wrong,” said another, adding the love heart eye emoji.

“Life complete!” another declared.

“Oh yes,” said another soon-to-be fan.

“Oh dear lord,” declared another. “I need these.”

“We need these,” said another tagging their pal.

“More goodies to find,” another Percy Pig fan stated.

Where and when can I get them?

Well, if you feel the same, the new Percy Pig Mini Bites will be in M&S stores “the middle of next week”, Sweet Reviews UK told ED! exclusively.

And, in the best news yet, they will be in the store’s two for £4 tub offer.

