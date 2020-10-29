Home Bargains is launching a new gin and it pretty much screams Christmas.

The limited-edition gin – a liqueur made by the Manchester Drinks Company – takes its inspiration from a fabulously festive sweet.

Without further ado, allow us to introduce you to your new festive tipple.

The Candy Cane Gin Liqueur.

The new Candy Cane Gin Liqueur goes on sale next month (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

What does the new Home Bargains gin taste like?

It blends subtle minty notes with sweet vanilla to create a “beautifully fresh yet nostalgic candy cane flavour, the ultimate festive sweetshop taste”, a rep revealed.

And, in even better news, it shimmers!

“Enjoy neat or simply add soda, ice, a sprig of fresh mint and a wedge of lime for a refreshing taste of Christmas – perfect for those cosy nights in,” the rep added.

“The traditional flavoured gin also has a festive modern twist as it shimmers when shaken!”

The new gin even shimmers when it’s shaken (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

A ‘fresh and festive gin’

Manchester Drinks’ Richard Benjamin said: “Christmas is fast approaching and what better way to get in the mood than with festive gin!

“We know that our fans love our nostalgic flavours so we wanted to create something we knew they’d love with added festive sparkle.

“This fresh and festive gin is perfect to enjoy on cosy nights in or with friends and family over the Christmas period.”

The limited-edition gin will be available from November 6, exclusively at Home Bargains.

It’ll cost £8 for the 500ml bottle and has a 20% ABV.

And, in more good news, the brand is also brining back last year’s popular Snow Fairy Gin.

The shimmery tipple is infused with all the flavours of the holiday season, including cinnamon, spice and orange.

The Snow Fairy Gin is making a comeback for 2020 (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

What other gins are on sale?

If you’re in Home Bargains this week, and you’re shopping for gin, Manchester Drinks currently has two autumnal offerings in store.

You can pick up the Blood Orange Gin Liqueur – perfect for Halloween this coming weekend.

Or try a taste of the Toffee Apple Gin Liqueur – a great winter warmer as the chilly nights draw in.

