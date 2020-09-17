Home Bargains has launched a new gin and it sounds perfect for autumn.

With the nights drawing in and temperatures dropping, there’s no better time to cosy up with a warming tipple.

And luckily Home Bargains has stepped up with a new gin launch.

Hurrah!

A new Toffee Apple Gin Liqueur has launched at Home Bargains (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

What flavour is the new Home Bargains gin?

Without further ado, let us introduce you to the new Manchester Drinks Co Toffee Apple Gin Liqueur.

Announcing the launch on Instagram, Home Bargains revealed: “Give your glass an autumnal feel with this Toffee Apple Gin Liqueur.”

The store also had a serving suggestion.

“For an autumn-inspired cocktail, simply mix the Toffee Apple Gin Liqueur with fresh apple juice, some ice and a slice of apple.”

“Oh my! We neeeed to try this!” came one eager gin fan.

“Sounds delicious,” said another.

“Need to get myself back to Home Bargains,” said one of the store’s regular shoppers.

The drink is the perfect autumn tipple (Credit: Manchester Drinks Co)

“Ooohhh looks like a trip to Home Bargains!!!” said another tagging their pal.

“Well hello my little friend,” said another gin fan.

“Ooh this looks lush,” another commented.

Scrummy serving suggestions

Another said they’d serve it with “warm cloudy apple juice”.

“Bet it would be amazing with lots of ice,” another commented.

Blogger Kev’s Snack Reviews has also spotted the tipple in store.

“Oh my goodness yes,” one of his followers said.

I got this last week and it’s lovely!

“Now this sounds lovely,” another commented.

“Ooooh that looks delightfully intriguing,” said another.

However, some people have already tried it, and have confirmed that it’s delicious!

“I got this last week and it’s lovely!” they posted.

Early testers have revealed it’s “lovely” (Credit: Home Bargains)

“Every other other toffee apple gin I’ve tried has cinnamon in it but thankfully this doesn’t!! Woohoooo,” they added.

“I’ll take two bottles thanks,” came a quick reply.

“The perfect drink for autumn,” another commented.

“Gonna have to give this a try!!” another stated.

If you feel the same, you can find the new gin in Home Bargains now.

It’s priced at just £7.99.

Bottoms up, guys!

The launch comes at the same time as Marks and Spencer revealed its Christmas drinks.

It has updated its Clementine Snow Globe Gin and is now presenting it, as well as a rhubarb gin, in festive light-up bottles.

