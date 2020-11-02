M&S reveals it’s launching a ‘perfectly pink’ Percy Pig Swiss Roll and it’s out this week

Percy Pig fans will be over the moon to hear M&S is launching yet another product inspired by the famous pig-shaped jelly sweet.
Yes, hot on the heels of the Percymas Pies and the Percy Pig Mini Bites comes yet more delicious pig-themed news.
And, this time, we have to admit, we’re pretty excited to tuck in.
Yes, come the middle of this week, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Percy Pig Swiss Roll.
What did M&S say about the launch?
A rep for M&S told Entertainment Daily it’s “everything you could want” from a cake.
And, after one look at the pictures, we have to say that we wholeheartedly agree.
A pink fluffy sponge is rolled with Percy-flavoured buttercream and studded with chewy fruit jelly pieces.
It’s even sprinkled with edible pink glitter for that extra-special festive touch.
An M&S rep revealed: “Perhaps you want to try a slice of Percy’s perfectly pink, swirly whirly Percy Pig Swiss Roll?
Offering you everything you could want from a sweet cake treat, but with Percy’s unmistakable twist of all things pink and delicious.
"Pink fluffy sponge, filled with Percy Pig-flavoured buttercream and chewy fruit jelly pieces, it's even got a bit of pink edible glitter sprinkled on top for that added bit of M&S magic."
“Pink fluffy sponge, filled with Percy Pig-flavoured buttercream and chewy fruit jelly pieces, it’s even got a bit of pink edible glitter sprinkled on top for that added bit of M&S magic.”
‘Mary Berry, eat your heart out!’
The rep added: “This unique take on a classic sponge is mouth-watering to eat as it comes, but also makes a great base layer for perhaps a show-stopping trifle or pudding, should you want to wow the family with your Percy creations this winter.
“Stay tuned for more recipe inspiration from Percy very soon – Mary Berry, eat your heart out!”
You’ll be able to pick up the Percy Pig Swiss Roll in store from the middle of this week.
It’ll cost £1.50.
More Percy goodies
While you’re there, don’t miss the new Percy Pig Mini Bites.
ED! brought you news of their launch last week, and they’ll be available as part of M&S’s two for £4 Mini Bites deal.
