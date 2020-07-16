M&S launches canned Aperol Spritz cocktails just in time for this weekend's heatwave

With Brits set to bask in a scorching heatwave this weekend, our thoughts have naturally turned to the drinks we'll enjoy as the sun shines.

And, just in time for the warmer weather, the good people at M&S have come up trumps.

Yes, the store has launched a new canned cocktail and, because it's M&S, it isn't just any canned cocktail.

It's only the M&S take on an Aperol Spritz in a can!

There's a new canned cocktail on the block and it's priced at £2 (Credit: M&S)

"That’s right – M&S has added to its extensive collection of 19 infamous cocktails in a can," said a rep.

"The new Aperitivo Spritz is our take on the nation's favourite Aperol Spritz," the added.

And, the rep said, it's "decidedly delicious".

The drink features a slightly bitter taste with a sweet hint of orange and a light herbal flavour.

It's made using a crisp sparkling wine and fragrant orange bitters.

Aperol Spritz in a can

"Open the can, close your eyes, take a sip and you are in Italy," M&S said.

Made using only natural colours and flavours, it also packs a powerful boozy punch, with the cans containing 8% ABV.

Pick them up in store now priced at £2 for a 250ml can.

There's also a larger 750ml bottle priced at a fiver if you're in the mood to share.

"This is not just any cocktail"

Sam Pembridge, M&S drinks developer, said: "This is not just any cocktail, this is one of the UK’s favourite cocktails, given the M&S magic treatment and available for our customers in a can!"

Sam added: "Our Aperitivo Spritz captures the classic bittersweet taste, ready mixed and perfect for summer evenings. I pour mine over ice for maximum enjoyment but sipped straight from the can it's delicious too."

The drink also comes in a bigger 750ml bottle (Credit: M&S)

M&S's cocktail cans are hugely popular with customers.

"Our cans are iconic with our customers," Sam said. "We’ve launched many great quality, exceptional value cocktail favourites including the infamous Passion Star Martini and we think this new Aperitivo Spritz is going to join the ranks of these must-have cocktail cans."

If cocktails aren't your thing, there's other foodie newness at M&S this week too.

New chocolate biscuits in store now

The store is launching four new varieties of its Extremely Chocolatey Biscuits.

The range was first launched 18 years ago and known for being "more chocolate than biscuit".

Perfectly paired with a cuppa or glass of milk, the four new flavours are on sale now.

First up, the 7 Extremely Chocolatey Milk Chocolate and Orange Cookies, £2.

And they sound entirely divine.

"Indulgent all butter cookies with Belgian chocolate and zesty orange. Studded with milk chocolate chunks, coated in milk chocolate and finished with a dark chocolate drizzle," the blurb states.

There's also 7 Extremely Chocolatey Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, also priced at £2.

New chocolate biscuits have also landed in store this week (Credit: M&S)

And two new packets of Extremely Chocolatey Chocolate Squares. They cost £1.50 per pack and come in either milk or dark chocolate.

The nine buttery biscuits are coated on one side and are made up of over 60% chocolate!

