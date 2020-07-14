Three new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars have gone on sale in the UK.

The news comes hot on the heels of Cadbury's launch of its Inventor bars.

Earlier this month, three new 100g Dairy Milk bars were released.

They were designed by chocolate-loving Brits and you're being asked to vote for your favourite.

The winner will remain on sale.

You can pick from Out of the Blueberry, Crunchy Honeycomb or Coconutty.

A new Dairy Milk Boost bar is on sale now (Credit: GB Gifts)

And, while they're all delicious, we're most definitely sure you've got room for a few extra treats.

These ones aren't available in store as they're imports.

However, you can get your hands on them in the UK thanks to sweetie website GB Gifts.

Three new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars

First up, the Cadbury Dairy Milk that's stuffed full of Boost.

It features Dairy Milk chocolate with "choc flavoured creme, smooth flowing caramel and biscuit pieces".

If that wasn't delicious enough, Picnic fans are also in for a treat as there's a Dairy Milk Picnic bar on sale too.

There's also a Picnic bar (Credit: GB Gifts)

It features the same Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with "vanilla flavoured creme, smooth flowing caramel and peanut pieces".

Completing the new line-up is the Dairy Milk Turkish Delight.

It features "Dairy Milk chocolate with Turkish Delight jelly centre".

The 162g bars are Australian imports.

They're priced at £4.99 plus P&P, but it'll be a fiver well spent if you ask us!

An old favourite returns

And, as if that wasn't enough chocolate news, there's an old favourite making a return to UK shores.

This one's a must for Turkish Delight fans (Credit: GB Gifts)

Back by popular demand is the Dairy Milk Marble bars.

"Dairy Milk chocolate and Dream white chocolate blend with hazelnut praline centre," the packet reads.

It’s the perfect blend of flavours and textures, smooth hazelnut, creamy white chocolate and richer Dairy Milk.

The Marble bar weighs in at slightly bigger than the others.

It weighs 173g and costs £5.99.

One food blogger said of the returning favourite: "Who remembers this from the 90s?! It’s filled with a super smooth hazelnut filling and coated in Dairy Milk and Dream white chocolate, and is so creamy!"

The Marble returns (Credit: Instagram/GBGifts)

They added: "It’s the perfect blend of flavours and textures, smooth hazelnut, creamy white chocolate and richer Dairy Milk. It melts in the mouth and is soooo nice! It’s similar to Guylian Seashells but I think I prefer this as it’s creamier and smoother."

Happy shopping (and scoffing!).

