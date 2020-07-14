Wilko launches new £2 bargain beauty range that looks just like Soap & Glory

Soap & Glory fans listen up because Wilko has launched a lookalike range of beauty products that you'll most definitely want to try.

The six-piece range is called Kandy Kitten and you can buy it in store and online now.

The packaging is gorgeous and so similar to the pink and white Soap & Glory goodies you'll be hard pressed to tell the difference when it's sitting on the side of your bath.

Your bank balance, however, will most definitely know something's afoot.

You'll be nice and moisturised with these two beauties (Credit: Wilko)

The higher end Soap & Glory range starts from £3 for a mini 50ml hand cream and goes up to a tenner for a 500ml body lotion.

At Wilko, however, everything in the Kandy Kitten range is priced at just £2.

Yes, you really did read that correctly – £2!

Top of our must-try list is the brand's Smoothing Body Lotion, 250ml, and we think you'll agree is sounds pretty fancy.

"This ultra-nourishing Kandy Kitten body lotion is formulated to hydrate dry, sensitive skin," reads the blurb.

What's more, it's perfect for every day moisturising and slathering all over the body.

Wowzer, Wilko!

Next up, and £6 cheaper than its Soap & Glory alternate, is the Exfoliating Body Scrub.

Infused with natural walnut shell powder, the scrub is uplifting, refining skin to leave it feeling velvety soft and looking beautifully radiant.

These will be your new shower go-to products (Credit: Wilko)

While you're in the shower, don't forget the all-important suds!

Kandy Kitten's Shower Gel is especially made to take care of your skin.

As a result, it's clean, simple and gentle and suitable for sensitive skin and infused with jojoba oil and Vitamin E.

Kandy Kitten bath time!

If baths are more your thing, the pack of two Bath Fizz bombs have pretty much been created just for you.

"These Kandy Kitten bath bombs are here to make waves!" said the blurb.

"Drop our bubbling fizzers into the bath and get fizzy with it!" it added.

Pink fizzy with it, we might add…

If bubbles are more your thing, opt for the 500ml Bath Foam.

Drop our bubbling fizzers into the bath and get fizzy with it!

It'll leave your skin feeling so soft and smelling freshly fragrant.

Intensely hydrating hand cream

And, with all that extra hand washing we've been doing during the pandemic, you need a hand cream you can really rely on.

At £2 for 75ml, it's a bargain compared to the 30ml you get for £3 with Soap & Glory.

The hand cream is intensely hydrating and, most importantly, it smells divine.

Get fizzy with a bath bomb or enjoy a relaxing bubble bath (Credit: Wilko)

It absorbs quickly and leaves dry hands looking and feeling soft, smooth and healthy.

A rep told ED!: "The new Kandy Kitten collection features must-have body care products to help you indulge at home."

They added: "The range includes delicious body scrubs filled with jojoba oil and Vitamin E, nourishing body lotions infused with tasty apricots and jojoba oil and bath foams that leave your skin feeling silky, beautiful and soft."

And they concluded: "Better yet, each product from the range retails at £2!"

And, in perhaps the best news, the range is entirely vegan friendly, so suitable for everyone.

