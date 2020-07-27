Michelle Keegan is a 'solid 15/10' as she launches new summer collection for Very

Actress Michelle Keegan looks sensational in new pictures released to launch her latest collection with online retailer Very.co.uk.

The stunning brunette pulled off a selection of catwalk-worthy poses as she modelled summer dresses and denim shorts in the countryside.

Stylish Michelle can be seen posing alongside a VW Campervan in the pictures.

Posting a selection to Instagram, she captioned the shot: "Road trippin'."

Michelle Keegan has launched her latest range with Very.co.uk (Credit: Very.co.uk)

"Oh wow, look at my sis!" said Natalya Wright, Michelle's sister-in-law.

"How can anyone be this pretty?" a die-hard Michelle Keegan fan cooed.

"So beautiful," said another.

"These photos are so pretty," another gushed.

"Mark's one lucky guy," said another of the star's radio DJ husband Mark Wright.

"She's a solid 15/10," declared another.

The star posed for the pictures before jetting off on holiday with husband Mark (Credit: Very.co.uk)

"Style icon and forever perfect," said another fan.

One fan, however, only had eyes for Michelle's outfit.

"I cannot get over that amazing rainbow crossover dress," they posted.

Well, if you feel the same, you can get your hands on it now.

The star's followers loved her rainbow halter neck (Credit: Very.co.uk)

The pretty rainbow Halterneck Midi Dress costs £50 and is on sale on the Very.co.uk website now.

As is the rest of Michelle's summer drop.

She's a style icon and forever perfect.

Draped over the back seat of the Campervan, Michelle showed off her gorgeous tanned and toned legs in the floral Lace-Trim Printed Skater Dress, £50.

In another picture, the star can be seen sitting in a corn field wearing her white Linen Pleat Shirt Dress, £35.

The former Our Girl star also added a pop of colour in her bright orange Skater Dress, £60.

Posing outside her set of wheels, the star also donned a pair of Ripped Denim Shorts, £25, and the pretty Lace-Trim Printed Blouse, £35.

The range features a lot of pretty summer dresses (Credit: Very.co.uk)

As well as showing off her much-envied pins, Michelle's crop top gave fans a glimpse of her rock-hard abs.

"How is she so perfect?" wailed one fan!

Michelle's 14-day quarantine

However, one thing Michelle and husband Mark probably didn't bargain for was two-weeks of quarantine.

The pair have been in Spain on holiday, sharing pictures on Instagram of themselves in Ibiza, Marbella and Majorca.

Over the weekend, Spain was removed from the safe list of countries due to a surge in cases of coronavirus in the country.

Michelle posed for the pictures in a VW Campervan (Credit: Very.co.uk)

As such, when anyone out there returns home to the UK, they will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days or face a £1,000 fine.

