Lindt chocolate fans delighted as new Lindor Salted Caramel slab launches

We've got brilliant news for fans of Lindt chocolate and, quite frankly, that means everyone!

The brand has launched a "super delicious" new bar that's got Brits drooling.

Yes, it appears Lindt has decided to capitalise on the success of its Salted Caramel Truffles and launch the flavour in bar form.

The Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel 100g slab is on sale now.

And our favourite foodie blogger NewFoodsUK shared the news.

"NEW @lindtuk Salted Caramel Lindor Bar!" the post read with the love heart eye emoji.

Alongside three scrumptious-looking pictures of the bar, the post revealed it costs £2 and you can get it at Sainsbury's now.

"This bar is super delicious," it continued.

"It has that classic Lindor taste, with the addition of salted caramel!"

The post went onto explain the bar features the "right amount of salt crystals throughout".

It concluded: "We love this bar!"

It has that classic Lindor taste, with the addition of salted caramel!

After one look at the comments, it appears fellow early testers agree.

"It's amazing!" confirmed one.

New Lindt chocolate bar is "so nice"

"Those bars are tasty!" said another.

"I literally ate some of this about an hour ago! So nice," confirmed another.

The slab offers the same great flavour of the Lindt chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles (Credit: Amazon)

The gushing endorsements were clearly enough to send others scrambling to the shops to stock up.

"I know what I’m getting on my way home tonight!" declared one.

"Ooh need a trip to Sainsbury's," said another.

It's safe to say many others would be putting the bar on their weekly shopping list.

"Oh my god! Someone find me this please!" pleaded one fan.

"Oh yum," said another.

"This looks amazing!" declared another fan.

"Mmmm this looks so good," said another.

"We can get bars of it!"

Others seemed thrilled Lindt had launched a bar version of its popular truffles.

"I've literally just been amazed in Sainsbury's by the Lindt Lindor salted caramel balls!!!! Yummmmmm!!" they exclaimed.

"We can get bars of it!" said another, tagging their friend.

Lindt is a popular choice among British chocoholics (Credit: Lindt)

"OMG," came the reply, accompanied by the drooling emoji.

"Truffles or the bar?" another asked her pal.

Before waiting for their reply, she continued: "Let's order both!"

That Lindt fan could just be onto something…

