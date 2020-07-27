Home Bargains launches new Watermelon Crush Gin Liqueur and it costs £7.99 a bottle

Home Bargains has launched a new gin liqueur and fans of the drink couldn't be happier.

Foodie blogger Kev's Snack Reviews announced the news on Instagram.

And to say gin fans are thrilled would be an understatement.

"Oooooh want want WANT!" declared one.

Well, if you feel the same, you'll find it on the shelves of your local Home Bargains for just £7.99 a bottle.

"New Watermelon Crush Gin Liqueur at @homebargains for £7.99," said Kev.

"Gotta get this one," said one gin fan.

Oh my god stopppp. I’m always checking for new flavours! Gotta keep our eyes out for this one!

"Oh my," declared another, tagging their pal. "When you next go, grab a couple!"

The limited-edition, refreshing gin blends together fresh and fruity watermelon flavours with a hint of lemon and lime for added zing.

Summery serving suggestion

All you need to do is simply mix the Watermelon Gin Crush with lemonade, ice and fruit to create a scrumptious summery serve.

Each 500ml bottle contains 20% ABV.

The new gin is on sale at Home Bargains (Credit: Manchester Drinks)

"We have a BRAND NEW FLAVOUR!" declared makers Manchester Drinks Company.

"Now available in your Home Bargains stores! Mix this refreshingly mouthwatering Watermelon Crush Gin Liqueur with lemonade and lots of ice to create a real taste of summer!" the Instagram post added.

"Oh I need to try this," said one fan.

"Oh do love WATERMELON," said another. "Wonder what cocktails we could make and share with this."

"Wow can’t wait to try this one!!!" exclaimed another.

"Can’t wait to find this," another replied.

"This is a definite," said another.

If watermelon isn't your thing, however, Manchester Drinks has you covered.

It has launched a new multi-pack of ready-to-drink cocktails in a can, which are also stocked at Home Bargains.

The Pink Gin & Diet Lemonade cans come in a pack of four and are a part of Manchester Drinks’ Navigator range of pre-mixed cocktails.

Cocktails in a can at Home Bargains

The pack costs £4 and the cans contain just 72.5 calories each.

Other flavours included in the range include Pink Gin & Tonic, Gin & Tonic, Passion Fruit Martini, Gin & Diet Tonic, Vodka, Lime & Lemonade and Rhubarb Gin & Ginger Ale.

They're all available at Home Bargains stores nationwide for just £1 each.

Manchester Drinks boss Richard Benjamin said: "The Navigator range is an ideal affordable option for summer."

Manchester Drinks has also launched a canned cocktail range for just £1 (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

He added: "The variety of flavours can appeal to everyone, whether you’re a gin lover, a fan of the classics or you enjoy something a little more fruity."

He concluded: "A perfectly mixed cocktail with maximum taste and no effort required – it’s the perfect accompaniment to a lazy weekend in the garden or a picnic with friends.’"

