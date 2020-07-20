Michelle Keegan shares snap as she enjoys sun-kissed getaway with husband Mark Wright in Marbella

Actress Michelle Keegan has given fans a glimpse into her sun-kissed getaway with husband Mark Wright in Marbella.

The famous couple are currently living it up in the Spanish hotspot with Mark's extended family and friends.

Taking to Instagram today (July 20), Michelle treated followers to a snap of her glorious morning view.

Michelle Keegan posted a snap from her recent getaway (Credit: Instagram Story/michkeegan)

The shot is of an idyllic beach surrounded by palm trees and blue skies, which she captioned: "Morning."

Last week, Mark and Michelle were spotted enjoying a family dinner at Olivia's in Marbella.

It comes after the pair spent lockdown together in their Essex home.

At the time, Michelle confessed their lockdown experience hadn't been entirely plain-sailing.

Michelle and Mark are currently soaking up the sun in Marbella (Credit: Splash)

The 33-year-old actress shared: "When he leaves his pants on the floor, I won't move them."

She added: "They can stay there for a few days at a time – until he works out that they need to be picked up."

Michelle Keegan: family planning

The couple have repeatedly said that they will start a family in their own time - and are not in a rush.

In a candid interview this month, Michelle revealed her frustration at people asking her when she is going to have a baby with former TOWIE star Mark.

The actress gave fans a glimpse into their holiday on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

Michelle, who married Mark in 2015, admitted she is fed up with the prying.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, she said: "Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors."

Michelle's baby frustrations

But what really frustrates Michelle is that Mark doesn't get asked the same question.

The star added: "A few years ago it didn't bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, 'I don't need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors'.

Michelle recently hit back at pregnancy speculation (Credit: Splash)

"I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It's not fair. It does make me feel frustrated."

However, that certainly hasn't stopped her own mum from asking.

Michelle previously said on the Jonathan Ross Show: "Everyone always asks that question.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not getting any younger. My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future."

