Soaking wet Martine McCutcheon looks ‘stunning’ as she poses poolside in sexy swimsuit

Martine McCutcheon showed off her incredible figure in a racy Instagram post this week.

The former EastEnders star is currently on holiday with her family in Turkey.

Martine’s been posting some holiday snaps from her well-deserved break to celebrate jetting off into the sunshine.

Her latest saw the actress display her age-defying figure in a neon green, figure-hugging one-piece.

Martine McCutcheon is celebrating being on holiday with Instagram posts (Credit: Cover Images)

Martine McCutcheon wows fans on Instagram

She captioned the racy snap: “The neon swimsuit part 2! Jack’s been calling me a neon ninja turtle, slimmer from ghostbusters and a bright landmark on the Turkey beach!

“You get the gist… I think he’s just being all banter about the swimsuit as actually, he really fancies me in it!

“Either way, it’s our last proper day so I’m off to glow on the resort! Whoop!” added the star.

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her incredible physique.

“You’ve gone all Liz Hurley on us – fabulous!” gushed one follower.

A second replied: “Gosh, you’re just so gorgeous Martine!”

“You can’t blame Jack to be fair, you look amazing in the swimsuit!” wrote a third follower.

While a fourth added: “I’m confused. How do you look both hot and cool at the same time!”

What bad habit did Martine recently quit?

Martine has been looking stunning lately, but she recently confessed to an ‘addiction that shocked parents at her son’s school’.

Speaking to The Sun, last month, Martine revealed about giving up a habit that gave her a little buzz throughout the day.

She confessed that she had even been on the receiving end of judgemental looks from other parents.

Martine revealed: “I don’t really drink tea or coffee so the caffeine in it was my thing.

“I’d wake up then be walking my seven-year-old into the playground with a can of Diet Coke and the mothers looked at me disgusted, absolutely disgusted.

She added: “I was drinking it at that time of day and even before I went to bed. I always had a can next to me – I loved that little buzz it gave me.”

