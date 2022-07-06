Martine McCutcheon became emotional on Instagram on Wednesday (July 6).

The former EastEnders actress shares seven-year-old Rafferty with her husband Jack McManus.

In her latest Instagram Story post, Martine revealed that she had just dropped him off at his pre-prep school for the last time.

Pre-prep schools are traditionally independent schools for four to seven-year-olds, and many now take children from the age of two.

With Rafferty now aged seven, he’ll be heading to a bigger boys’ school in September.

In a teary post on Instagram, Martine said that she wasn’t prepared for the moment emotionally.

She captioned a Story: “Last little walk into pre-prep with Rafferty. Was more emotional than I expected.”

She said in the video: “Excuse the panda eyes. I just dropped Rafferty off to his pre-prep school for the last time. He was great, he bounced off and was like ‘Yeah, I’m ready’ and I don’t know if I was ready or prepared for that last little walk-in.”

She then went on to wish other mums and dads good luck, adding: “Anyway, for any of you who have done it this week, I’m rooting for you and your kids!”

Meanwhile, Martine recently opened up about an “addiction” that she’s been battling.

Martine recently opened up about an ‘addiction’ (Credit: Splashnews)

It became so problematic that she revealed it had “disgusted other parents looking on at her son’s school”.

According to The Sun, much-loved Martine was turning to Diet Coke at all hours of the day.

She explained: “I’d wake up then be walking my seven-year-old into the playground with a can of Diet Coke and the mothers looked at me disgusted, absolutely disgusted. ‘She’s not got her posh coffee cup, she’s rocked up with a Diet Coke.’

“I was drinking it at that time of day and even before I went to bed. I always had a can next to me – I loved that little buzz it gave me.”

However, thankfully the star has now reportedly managed to kick her habit.

