Martine McCutcheon opens up about ‘addiction that disgusted other parents at son’s school’

Martine McCutcheon has opened up about an ‘addiction’ that ‘disgusted other parents looking on at her son’s school’.

The former EastEnders star, 46, is reported to have reflected on kicking her habit that gave her “a little buzz”.

According to The Sun, much-loved Martine was turning to her fix at all times of the day.

But thankfully, while compulsions of any form should be considered seriously, Martine’s cravings were for Diet Coke.

Martine McCutcheon on Diet Coke now

Soap fave Martine is quoted by the tabloid as admitting she received withering looks over her weakness for Diet Coke.

That’s because she apparently chose soft drinks over tea and coffee – and “always” had a can on her.

And according to The Sun, that involved sipping eight cans of the carbonated beverage every day.

I loved that little buzz it gave me.

The Love Actually star said: “I don’t really drink tea or coffee so the caffeine in it was my thing.”

‘I always had a can next to me’

Mum-of-one Martine reportedly continued: “I’d wake up then be walking my seven-year-old into the playground with a can of Diet Coke and the mothers looked at me disgusted, absolutely disgusted. ‘She’s not got her posh coffee cup, she’s rocked up with a Diet Coke’.

“I was drinking it at that time of day and even before I went to bed. I always had a can next to me – I loved that little buzz it gave me.”

The Tiffany Mitchell star – who also had had a number one single with Perfect Moment in 1999 – reportedly no longer drinks Diet Coke with such gusto.

And even though the former tabloid darling lives a relatively quiet life away from the world of celebrity with husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty, Martine still makes an impression when she does pop up.

In 2021 alone she wowed on The Masked Singer – before going on a live tour of the ITV show this year – and has also appeared on game shows such as Blankety Blank and The Wheel.

