Martine McCutcheon has shared a health update with fans as she celebrated her birthday today (May 14).

The much-loved singer and former EastEnders star has turned 46.

Mum-of-one Martine revealed to followers she is spending her day with her “boys”, husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty.

But the Love Actually actress also noted that she has recently experienced a health struggle, forcing her to “take it easy”.

Martine McCutcheon shares health update

Sharing a snap of herself beaming and standing near a tree on Instagram, Martine admitted she has been suffering a “flare up” of ME.

She was diagnosed with the chronic condition in 2011.

Martine also endures symptoms of Lyme disease and fibromyalgia.

Despite her health concern, Martine remained upbeat.

She captioned her pic: “The sun is shining, the shades are on and it’s my birthday!

“I’ve had a bit of an ME flare up lately but the sunshine and walking in nature always makes me smile and the fresh air does wonders doesn’t it?

“I’m taking it nice and easy, I’m letting my boys spoil me rotten with pressies, I’m listening to my favourite playlist and opening handmade cards and pressies in the garden!”

The star concluded: “Feeling very loved and grateful. Happy days!”

Martine showered with love on her birthday

Martine was immediately bombarded with well wishes from followers, including happy returns from celeb pals.

Singer Natalie Imbruglia wrote on the post: “Happy Birthday darling girl.”

Former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley joined in: “Happy Birthday gorgeous girl! Have a beautiful day.”

In addition, Alan Carr added: “Happy Birthday darling!! X.”

Among the birthday greetings from fans were several remarks about Martine’s health.

“Happy birthday and hope you feel better soon,” one considerate follower wrote.

Another said: “Ah was wondering how you were getting on with having ME, I have it myself. Happy birthday and enjoy your day.”

A third pondered: “Happy birthday. I wonder if it’s been atmospheric related because I had a bit of a flare earlier this week. Hope you have a wonderful day.”

Martine’s husband paid a special tribute to the star (Credit: Instagram Story/martinemccutcheon)

‘Never lose your magic or sparkle’

Martine’s husband Jack also paid tribute to his wife with a sweet post.

Alongside a photo of his wife, he wrote: “You really are something special. Never lose your magic or sparkle.

“You touch so many hearts – people you know as well as anyone you meet!

“You do so much good and you make your little family feel more loved and happy than you will ever know.”

