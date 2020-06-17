Mars launches huge new Skittles Rainbow Celebration Cake

Skittles fans can now enjoy an even bigger slice of the rainbow with the launch of the new Rainbow Celebration Cake.

And, unlike the previously released Skittles Rainbow Party Cake, which was dotted with a few of the sweets, the newcomer is absolutely covered in them.

"If you love Skittles you will love this cake," said one happy customer.

The Skittles Rainbow Celebration Cake is on sale now (Credit: Mars)

The Rainbow Celebration Cake features brightly coloured sponge cake filled and covered with red frosting and hand decorated with Skittles.

"My son loves Skittles and this cake was no disappointment," said another fan. "Full of brightly coloured sponge and tastes just like Skittles. We loved it!"

Another added: "Lovely and soft fruity flavoured icing – such a nice sponge cake."

"Absolutely beautiful," commented another cake fan.

"Yummy cake"

"The flavours in the sponge layers are so sweet, just like the actual Skittles. This cake was a big hit in our house," they added.

"Yummy cake, my daughter loved this for her birthday. Very tasty – didn't last very long!" said another.

Although some did quibble over the cost of the cake.

It serves 16 and has an RRP of £12.

There's also a cake for Milky Way fans (Credit: Mars)

"Shame it wasn’t a lot bigger for the price," said one.

Another quipped: "Couldn't feed 16, though – everyone wants big slice!"

The cake is on sale in Morrisons, Asda and Tesco now.

However, if you're celebrating a birthday soon and are in the market for a cake, it's decision time.

As well as the Skittles celebration cake, two other whoppers have also been launched by makers Mars.

Two new chocolate cakes

If you're a Milky Way fan, the Shooting Star Cake is on sale in Tesco and Morrisons now.

It'll launch in Asda next month.

"The Milky Way Shooting Star Cake is a hand-finished, moist vanilla sponge cake, filled and covered in delicious chocolate frosting," a rep revealed.

It's topped with "luscious swirls of light and fluffy chocolate frosting" and finished with a classic Milky Way Shooting Star.

M&M's fans aren't left out either (Credit: Mars)

Meanwhile, M&M's fans are in for a treat with the new Hot Air Balloon Cake.

It features chocolate sponge filled and covered with chocolate frosting and decorated with lots of M&M’s and an edible character.

It's on sale in Tesco and Morrisons now and Asda next month.

All three cakes serve 16 and cost £12.

If you're after something a little smaller to satisfy your sweet tooth, though, you're also in luck.

The Galaxy Triple Chocolate Cake and the Maltesers Buttons Cake both serve eight and cost £3.

