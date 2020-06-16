Tesco launches two new Bloom gins inspired by Brits' favourite cocktails

Gin fans rejoice! Two new gins have launched at Tesco and they sound utterly divine.

Inspired by two of the nation's favourite cocktails, the gins are on sale now.

And they're perfect for a lockdown kitchen party or a socially distanced barbecue.

Bloom Gin's Passion Fruit & Vanilla Blossom gin is inspired by a classic pornstar martini.

"Wow!" said one early fan.

"How have I never seen this gin before – this wasn’t in my local Tesco!!!" they added.

Well, we're pleased to announce it should be on the shelves now.

Calling all pornstar martini fans

It features soft notes of vanilla and sweet of passionfruit. All you have to do to make the cocktail is add syrup, fruit juice and half a passionfruit.

And don't forget the shot of prosecco on the side!

The new gins are on sale in Tesco now (Credit: Tesco)

"This looks amazing," said one pornstar martini fan.

"Picked this up earlier on today and it’s beautiful," said another.

"Yum yum," said another.

"Need to try that," another commented.

"This fell into my Tesco shop that’s coming next week," another confessed.

Once you're done drooling over the passionfruit gin, Bloom has also launched another cocktail-inspired bottle.

Must-have mojito gin

The Raspberry & Rose Gin takes its lead from a refreshing raspberry mojito.

It features sweet and juicy raspberry flavours, complemented by notes of rose.

My poor shopping budget will soon be gin dominated!

"Our new BLOOM Raspberry Mojito is super easy to mix at home, we promise!" Bloom said on Instagram.

All you need is crushed ice, soda, lemon juice, some sprigs of mint and the same fruit syrup.

"Ohwwwwwwww that's sounds/looks delicious," said one mojito lover.

"That looks lush," said another.

"OMG this is amazing," another commented.

Another said the new launches would soon start to add up on their weekly shopping bill.

"My poor shopping budget will soon be gin dominated!!" the gin fan laughed.

You can pick up both gins at Tesco.

They cost £25 each.

And, if you'd prefer not to leave the house just yet, don't fear – you can also get the gins delivered direct to your door.

No, you don't have to fight for a supermarket home delivery slot, just head online and order from Amazon, where they're in stock now.

