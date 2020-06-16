Colin the Caterpillar fans are going crazy for a white chocolate Biscoff version of the cake

Fans of M&S's Colin the Caterpillar cake are going wild for a new Biscoff-flavoured version of the cake.

Let us introduce you to Charlie.

The little cutie is a delicious vanilla Swiss roll coated in Biscoff-Infused white chocolate.

Inside is a thick swirl of the Lotus spread.

Say hello to little cutie Charlie the Caterpillar (Credit: Vecreation.co.uk)

And did we mention that Charlie the Caterpillar is topped with crushed Biscoff?

Yum!

"OMG that looks insane," said one cake fan.

Another added: "Oh wow! YES!"

Read more: Holly and Phil are far from blue as they host This Morning

"Oh my goodness," said another.

"Need to try this," another confirmed.

Oh my goodness, that looks insane!

Well, if you feel the same, you're in luck.

The cake is the brainchild of vegan foodie Beth at Vecreation and she's shared her recipe for the cake.

You will need: 158g aquafaba (the water from a tin of chickpeas); 38g white chocolate; 100g granulated sugar; 1tsp vanilla, 170g plain flour; and a pinch of salt.

Read more: Government advisor warns it'll be 'highly surprising' if Britain avoids second wave

For the decoration and filling, you will need: 200g white chocolate; 20g Biscoff spread; 6 tbsp Biscoff spread; and 2 of the biscuits.

You'll also need a 33cm x 23cm baking tray or Swiss roll tray.

To start, pre-heat your oven to 180˚C and line the tray with baking paper, leaving longer pieces at each end.

You'll need a tub of Biscoff to make the cake (Credit: Tesco)

Next, mix the flour and baking powder together in a bowl.

In a saucepan over a medium heat, add the aquafaba, sugar, vanilla and 38g chocolate until just melted, stir well.

Add the wet mixture to the flour and mix until smooth.

"Need to try this"

Add the batter to the baking tray and spread it out to the edges. Shake the pan to get the batter level.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Cook for exactly 7 minutes.

As soon as the cake comes out of the oven, remove on the baking parchment and allow to cool completely on a cooling rack.

Spoon 6tbps of Biscoff onto your cooled cake and spread evenly.

Using the greaseproof paper to help you, gently roll the cake. You should end up with a nice cylinder wrapped in greaseproof paper.

Beth advises you keep the seam side down – and then place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, crush your biscuits.

It's covered in crumbled biscuits and drizzled in white chocolate (Credit: Vecreation.co.uk)

Then, gently unwrap the cake and put on a cooling rack. Put a baking tray underneath to catch the excess chocolate.

On a low heat, melt together 200g white chocolate and 20g Biscoff spread. Once melted, pour all over the cake, sprinkle on your biscuits and place in the fridge again until the chocolate has set.

Time to drizzle

Keep the excess chocolate for the drizzle, which you can do when the chocolate and Biscoff mixture has set.

Beth added: "Try and clear the sides of the cake where it touches the cooling rack, by sweeping with a knife and removing the drips of chocolate."

She also sells a mould for the Charlie face on her website.

The cake is a copy of M&S's Colin the Caterpillar (Credit: M&S)

The chef added: "If you have a Charlie face to add to the cake you can do this later when the chocolate has set using a bit of melted chocolate as an adhesive."

Then all that's left to do is grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be making it.