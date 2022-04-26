Lorraine Kelly reveals secrets behind incredible one-stone weight loss

Lorraine Kelly is looking better than ever after her weight loss and now the star has revealed the secret behind it.

The Scottish presenter, 62, dropped a stone in six weeks after putting on weight during lockdown.

The mum-of-one recently said she turned to comfort food during the pandemic, which was made worse by not being able to go to the gym.

Lorraine Kelly has dropped a stone in just six weeks (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly weight loss

But now she’s dropped a whopping 15 pounds!

In an interview with Bella magazine, Lorraine said she gets in 10,00 steps a day while she’s walking her dog, Angus.

The presenter also enjoys Zumba classes, which she managed to do on holiday with her friend recently.

Speaking about the dance workout, Lorraine explained: “You get to my age and you don’t go clubbing. Apart from a few weddings you do miss dancing to banging tunes! So it’s nice to have that.

“I’d like to do a bit more yoga and pilates but I think it’s just nice to do things you enjoy.”

In March Lorraine took to Instagram proudly telling her followers she dropped two dress sizes from a 14 to a 10.

Posing proudly with her Weight Watchers congratulations card, the presenter wrote: “Feeling great! Happier and healthier! Lost over a STONE and confidence returning!”

Lorraine’s mentor Suzy praised the star for shedding the weight.

Fans also loved the the Scot’s svelte new image with many flocking to the comments section to congratulate her.

Lorraine always scrubs up well (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

One gushed: “Wow wow wow!!!! Such amazing results!”

Meanwhile, a second stated: “You can see it! Lorraine honestly you look so good.”

Lorraine married cameraman Steve Smith in 1992.

The couple share daughter Rosie, 27, who looks like she’s following in her mum’s footsteps.

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie is following in her mum’s footsteps (Credit: ITV)

Rosie presents a podcast called What If with her mum where they talk to celebs about turning points in their lives.

Recently the pair spoke to This Morning star Alison Hammond.

The bubbly Brummie opened up to the mum and daughter about her journey from Big Brother newbie to daytime TV star.

Rosie and Lorraine have a natural chemistry and have interviewed stars including Ruby Wax, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Katie Piper.

