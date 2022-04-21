MAFSA stars Tamara and Mitch in ‘secret relationship’ as scorned Ella brands her a ‘snake’?

MAFSA season nine has proved to be one of the most shocking yet – not least because of the huge row that erupted between Tamara, Brent, Mitch and Ella on tonight’s reunion show (April 21).

From break-ups to bust-ups, MAFSA has had it all this year.

The latest episode saw the couples reunite for a cocktail party and sit-down dinner, but sadly walking down memory lane wasn’t as happy as they may have hoped.

Brent called for the table to talk about the most negative thing they experienced in the experiment, and Tamara decided to go first.

*CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Tamara is alleged to have been texting MAFSA co-star Mitch (Credit: E4)

What happened with Tamara on MAFSA tonight?

“My biggest negative was leaving my puppy for so long, I would never do that again,” Tamara said.

However, Brent then dropped a massive bombshell.

“Was the negative not the fact that you tried to pick up Mitch when we got out of the experiment and he rejected you?” he replied.

“I tried to pick up Mitch?” Tamara said, appearing confused.

“We know babe,” interjected Ella, who was paired with Mitch on the show.

Was the negative not the fact that you tried to pick up Mitch when we got out of the experiment and he rejected you?

“She’s going to play the card it was just for friends but I’ve seen every text message and it wasn’t for friends. It’s disrespectful,” said Brent.

Tamara then yelled: “Okay Mitch, you want to tell Brent that you called me at 2am in the morning?”

The show then cut to Ella, who said: “I don’t think Tamara sent those texts so innocently to Mitch. Tamara’s a snake full stop.”

Married At First Sight Australia star Ella claims Tamara and Mitch are together (Credit: E4)

Are Tamara and Mitch together?

When the cameras stopped rolling it turns out the drama continued!

Even though they appeared to be back together during the dinner, Mitch and Ella broke up shortly after.

Mitch even told the experts at the time: “We’re together. She’s my girlfriend… I’m into this girl. I rate her.”

Earlier this month, Ella claimed in an interview that Tamara and Mitch are in a secret relationship.

She told The Allan & Carly Show: “The word is that they are together, and they have been for a while.

“That’s what we’ve all been told. And the speculation is that it’s been going on for quite a long time, and potentially even before filming.

“I’m just trying to put the pieces together myself,” she continued.

Ella suggested that the reason Mitch failed to commit to her was that he was dating Tamara the entire time.

“I mean, it would make sense if they were kind of something this whole time because no wonder Mitch wasn’t committed… it would make sense.

“I don’t even know the answers, and I don’t think we’ll ever get the answers.”

Meanwhile, one of Ella’s close pals told the Daily Mail Australia: “Ella is still healing from it all.

“He left her with no closure. He just cut her off without any answers. It was like, ‘see ya!’ He didn’t even let her call him to talk about it.

“He didn’t even care about her feelings and is just worried about his image.”

Catch the final MAFS Australia reunion show on E4 on Monday (April 25) at 7.30pm.

