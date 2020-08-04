Lindt chocolate cereal balls exist and early testers are 'in love' with the 'amazing' summer treats

Lindt chocolate cereal balls exist and early testers have confirmed they are "amazing".

The new launch comes hot on the heels of the release of the brand's Salted Caramel slab, which ED! told you about last week.

And, instead of just releasing one flavour in its chocolate Sensation range, the good people at Lindt have released two.

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to your new favourite chocolate snack.

Early testers are in love with the Lindt chocolate cereal balls (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What flavour are the Lindt chocolate cereal balls?

First up, the milk chocolate Crispy Sensation balls.

"Enjoy an enchantingly crispy centre draped in a layer of the finest milk chocolate," Lindt said as it announced the news on Instagram.

It also called the sweets "truly sensational".

The milk chocolate Crispy Sensation balls are causing a stir (Credit: Lindt)

Don't just take their word for it though, the bloggers have tested them too and given them a huge thumbs up.

NewFoodsUK revealed: "The Crispy Sensations were amazing!! Fresh Lindt chocolate filled with crispy puffed rice and cereal – they have the perfect crunch! Incredible!"

Fellow blogger HelenJTea liked them too.

"I’m a fan of the Lindt cereal balls – Lindt chocolate is just so creamy and they have a decent chocolate-to-filling ratio!" she said.

"Got the crispy ones today. So so so good," said one fan of the newcomers.

"These look insane," said one soon-to-be fan.

Fruity new flavour

There's also a fruity dark chocolate version on sale, the Mango & Passion Fruit Fruit Sensations.

"Indulge in the summery combination of sweet mango and tart passion fruit, enveloped in dark chocolate," said Lindt.

And, it appears, they are just as loved by foodie blogger NewFoodsUK.

They have a "sweet soft filling, full of flavour" and are "coated in Lindt dark chocolate".

They added: "These were super delicious! A great summer snack!"

"We were super impressed with both," NewFoods added. "Great additions to the Sensations range!"

"We're in love," the post concluded.

The range also includes Raspberry & Cranberry, Orange & Pink Grapefruit and Blueberry & Acai.

You can also try the Mango & Passionfruit Fruit Sensation (Credit: Lindt)

Where can I buy them?

The new bags are exclusively available to buy in Lindt Chocolate shops and online at lindt.co.uk.

The 140g bags cost £3.50 each.

