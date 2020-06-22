Kopparberg launches new cherry rum range that's perfect for summer

Hot on the heels of the launch of its cherry-flavoured cider, Kopparberg has launched yet another fruity new drink.

The brand released its Kopparberg Cherry Cider back in January.

And now it's upping the stakes by introducing a fruity spirit – and a pre-mixed version in a can!

Bottoms up! (Credit: Kopparberg)

This week just happens to be National Picnic Week and what better way to celebrate the impending heatwave by sitting on your checked blanket with a boozy drink in hand.

And Kopparberg's latest launch is the perfect summer drink.

"Ooooh!!! I love cherry and am already loving your cherry cider!" said one fan of the brand on Instagram. "Can't wait to try it!"

The new launch comes after the release of Kopparberg's gin and a hard seltzer range last month.

So… Without further ado… Let us introduce you to Kopparberg's Cherry Rum.

"Wow! Can't wait to try it," said one drink fan using the cherry emoji.

The Kopparberg rum tins are perfect for picnics (Credit: Kopparberg)

"You guysssssss STOP!!!! They look unreal," said another.

"Now we are talking," said another.

"I need to get my hands on this!!" said another.

The spiced cherry flavour has Kopparberg's trademark fruitiness, but it comes in the form of a 37.5% spirit, rather than a lower-alcohol cider.

Add it to cocktails, have it over ice, serve with a dash of lemonade or, if you want to drink it on the go, stock up on the cans.

If features a pre-mixed serving of the spiced cherry rum with cola and has an ABV of 5%.

The cans and the spirit are both vegan-friendly and gluten free.

Earlier this year the brand launched cherry-flavoured cider (Credit: Kopparberg)

It's also described as the ideal drink to "take you from those warm summer evenings straight into the night".

Rum fans keen to get their hands on the range can pick it up in Asda from today (June 22).

A 70cl bottle of the rum costs £20, although it's currently on offer for £18.

The 250ml pre-mixed cans come in a pack of four. They cost £5 at the moment and have an RRP of £6 after the launch promotion ends.

