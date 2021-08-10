Josie Gibson reveals she’s dropped three dress sizes for the sake of son Reggie

Josie Gibson has confessed that she’s on a weight loss journey for her son, Reggie.

The This Morning star, 36, is currently a single, working mum after splitting from her partner, Terry, months after giving birth.

With time to focus on herself, Josie has decided to put her health first.

The former Big Brother star has had a long, documented struggle with her weight in the past. She famously lost six stone in 2013.

However, her battle could be a thing of the past now Josie has dropped down to a size 14, all despite the stress of last year’s lockdown.

Josie Gibson updates fans on her weight loss

“I started at a size 18 to 20 in lockdown and I now fluctuate between 14 to 16,” she told OK! Magazine.

Josie revealed that the pandemic initially made her gain weight as she tried anything to gain some comfort.

But then she joined a weight loss program and kicked herself back into gear.

“I got so depressed in the first lockdown. I piled on the weight because I think I was scared and I just ate food as a comfort.

“But I needed to get a grip on it and stop the bad habits that were coming into my life.”

Josie admitted that her weight loss has transformed her life, making it easier to keep up with her adorable little one, Reggie, two, and all his energy.

“I couldn’t keep up with Reggie – it was embarrassing. I remember running through Bath trying to catch him, so I did it to make me a better mum.

“But I can catch him now and I feel more healthy, I’ve got more energy. My skin, outlook and brain are better, too. I can do more active things with Reggie now.

However, she does still allow herself to indulge, adding: “We still have our naughty treats, though. We have just been to Cornwall, so we had our cream teas!”

It’s a full-circle moment for Josie who earlier this year vowed to drop three dress sizes.

Her pledge came just days after she announced she was quitting Twitter due to “negative trolls”.

