Home Bargains has launched a new gin liqueur and it’s perfect for Halloween.

The spookiest night of the year is just over a month away, with Halloween falling on October 31.

And the new gin is sure to provide a real treat – as opposed to a trick – for fans of the tipple.

The new Home Bargains gin comes from the gin gods at Manchester Drinks Co, which is stocked at the bargain store.

Home Bargains has launched a new flavoured gin (Credit: Manchester Drinks Co)

New Home Bargains gin launches

Without further ado, let us introduce you to your spooky new tipple.

And, did we mention that it’s a limited edition?

So if you want to get your hands on it, you had better be quick!

“Limited edition flavoured gins both now available at Home Bargains!” said blogger NewFoodsUK.

“£7.99 each!”

They then revealed the flavours – one of which ED! told you about last week.

“Toffee Apple and Blood Orange flavour,” the post read with the drooling emoji.

“These are both amazing! Blood Orange my favourite! Who’s tried these then?” they asked.

These are both amazing! Blood Orange my favourite! Who’s tried these then?

The new Blood Orange Gin Liqueur features 20% ABD and has a pretty gold shimmer that you shake to awake.

As well as posting pictures of the gins, NewFoodsUK also demonstrated the “shake to shimmer” feature in an Instagram video post.

“Halloween night gins?” one soon-to-be fan asked their pal.

“Oooh yes,” came the reply.

“This is meant for you,” said another tagging their pal.

Another responded with not one but four love heart eye emojis.

“I love Manchester Drinks gin liqueurs,” another declared.

“Looks good,” another commented.

Gin fans were pretty split when asked to pick between the two new flavours (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

“OMG,” another commented, with the love heart eyes emoji.

Where can I get it?

Well, if you feel the same, you can find both the Blood Orange and the Toffee Apple gin liqueurs on sale now.

Head into your local Home Bargains and pick them up for just £7.99 per bottle.

Tell us if you’ll be trying them on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.