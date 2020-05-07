Holly Willoughby pays tribute to the Duchess of Cambridge and viewers say it's the 'perfect touch'

Viewers of ITV's This Morning have praised Holly Willoughby's "perfect" tribute to royal guest the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate appeared on the show on Thursday (May 7) and viewers have speculated that she may have inspired the host's choice of outfit.

The duchess was interviewed via video link by Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Viewers said Holly Willoughby paid tribute to Duchess Kate with her outfit choice (Credit: ITV)

To interview the royal, Holly wore a gorgeous purple silk dress with a pretty floral print.

And style savvy viewers noticed that it was made by one of Kate's favourite designers.

Kate is a huge fan of luxury fashion chain LK Bennett and viewers said it was "perfect" that Holly chose a dress designed by the brand for the occasion.

"I love that you are wearing LK Bennett when you have the beautiful duchess on today," said one viewer.

"Perfect touch," they added.

Indeed, Kate has often been seen in the London-based designer.

The designer dress is currently in the sale (Credit: LK Bennett)

She's a huge fan of its dresses, coats and clutch bags.

Not to mention shoes as it's where Kate gets her famous wedges and nude platform courts.

"Dress goals," said one Holly fan as the presenter uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot.

"Oh that dress," said another, adding several love heart eye emojis.

"Colour really suits you!"

"Beautiful dress and the colour is lovely," another complimented the star.

"Gorgeous dress. Colour really suits you!" another agreed.

"Loving this dress!" exclaimed another. "Such spring vibes."

The LK Bennett Garland 1940s Floral Print Silk Dress costs £350 and is available online now.

The vintage-style dress is, however, in the sale on the brand's website for £175.

Sizes 8 to 18 are available.

Kate's outfit

Kate, meanwhile, looked radiant in a spring-like yellow floral outfit.

Last week, ED! reported the secret trick the duchess uses to ensure she never suffers any unsightly wardrobe malfunctions.

Kate looked radiant in yellow florals (Credit: ITV)

A royal etiquette expert revealed that ever-elegant Kate uses strapless shapewear to ensure her bra strap is never visible.

They also said she wears seamless underwear to avoid the dreaded VPL.

